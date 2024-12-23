Bedfordshire households set to benefit from Cadent Foundation’s Winter Warmer Packs to combat cold weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of UK households living in vulnerable situations will now be able to access essential supplies to help them stay warm during the colder months, thanks to the launch of the Cadent Foundation’s annual Winter Warmer Campaign. Working with community action charity partner, Groundwork, the Cadent Foundation will be distributing close to 5,000 winter packs up until March.

The packs are distributed as an emergency intervention to those most in need and are available across Cadent’s network, including Bedfordshire. Designed to keep households warm during the colder months, the packs include home essentials such as hot water bottles, gloves, scarves, hats and blankets. Groundwork will be distributing by the packs from their local community hubs as well as via partnerships with food banks and other support services across the East of England.

Now in its fifth year, the Winter Warmer Campaign has helped deliver essential support to approximately 20,000 people across the UK, with the Cadent Foundation donating over £800,000 worth of essential items.

This year’s launch follows a series of well-reported challenges facing millions of people across the UK. In September, the government announced significant changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance, reducing eligibility for the funding. Additionally, an estimated 400,000 UK households were thought to have plunged into fuel poverty following rising energy bills in October, according to the National Energy Action charity.

Julia Dwyer, Director at the Cadent Foundation, said: “The last 12 months have seen fuel poverty continue to dominate headlines across the UK. Too many households are choosing not to turn on their heating in fear of how much it will impact their winter fuel bills, making schemes like our Winter Warmer Campaign more important than ever. Our packs have been designed to offer a little immediate respite for those most in need of extra warmth this winter, and we remain committed to working with our charity partners in finding ways to support those living in vulnerable situations.”

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “For too many people the onset of winter is a frightening time – not knowing how they’re going to make ends meet. For some, cold temperatures bring not just financial worries but serious health risks. Our Green Doctors meet people in vulnerable situations every day, so being able to provide some immediate protection while also helping people reduce their bills in the longer term is hugely valuable.”

The winter warmer packs are distributed by Groundwork’s Green Doctor programme, which offers free, impartial advice and practical measures to help individuals take control of their bills, save energy where possible in their home, and access other services and initiatives available.

The Cadent Foundation is funded by local gas network Cadent and has been established to help households find sustainable solutions to fuel poverty and ensure people are safe and warm in their homes. More information can be found at www.cadentfoundation.com.

For more information on Groundwork’s Green Doctor programme, together with tips and advice on keeping your home warm this winter, visit: www.groundwork.org.uk/getenergyhelp/