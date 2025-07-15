Bees Needs Week: Local MP urges action as pollinators struggle in summer heat

Alex Mayer MP

Local people are being urged to give bees a helping hand this Bees’ Needs Week.

The annual event helps raise awareness of how everyone can support bees and other pollinators.

This year, with rainfall in Bedfordshire below average, local MP Alex Mayer is highlighting how to help bees during dry spells.

Studies show periods of drought can cause dehydration and can lead to plants drying out, meaning less pollen and nectar for our bees and other pollinators.

But everyone has a part to play to encourage more buzzing bees and beautiful butterflies locally.

The Bee Friendly Trust suggest putting out a bee drinking station which can be a shallow saucer filled with water and large pebbles. Just like us, in the heat, bees seek out shade, so piles of hollow twigs, leaves and pinecones can be just the ticket.

Alex Mayer MP said: “There are some great bee heroes locally, from the team who planted bee-friendly at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance to the volunteers at the Edible Garden in Dunstable. Bees are the unsung heroes of our economy, contributing hundreds of millions of pounds a year. Summer is a critical time for our pollinator friends and a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Whether you’ve got a garden, balcony, or a window box, a few important actions can help our bees thrive.”

The Government’s Bees’ Needs Week runs until Sunday 20 July.