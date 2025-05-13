Chalton Lower School marks 80th anniversary of VE Day with creative bunting workshop

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8th May, pupils from Chalton Lower School in Houghton Regis were given the chance to design their very own bunting decorations to mark the historic occasion.

The event, organised by local housebuilder Barratt Homes, helped Chalton Lower School’s Year 4 pupils put their sewing skills to the test in a bunting craft workshop led by local business, Happydashery.

Carrie Wainer from Happydashery worked with the pupils to cut colourful bunting shapes and letters before sewing them together. The bunting, which spells ‘Chalton Lower School’, is now displayed as decoration in the school’s reception for everyone to enjoy.

During WWII, bunting was a significant symbol of celebration and patriotism on VE Day and is traditionally used to decorate homes and streets, creating a visual representation of national pride and unity and is still a popular decoration today.

Barratt Homes’ Linmere development is located in Houghton Regis, a historic market town which has traditionally celebrated the end of the war each year with street parties and flag waving.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt North Thames, said: “Having such a special connection with the VE Day celebrations in Houghton Regis, we wanted to organise an event where the younger generations could get together and be creative to remember this important anniversary.”

“VE Day is of course a celebration of the end of war, but it also an occasion for remembrance and reflection on the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country during the Second World War. Events like these reinforce the importance of community spirit and the opportunity to learn from our history.”

Natalie Bill, Headteacher at Chalton Lower School, commented: “The pupils really enjoyed learning new sewing skills and its lovely to have something so permanent to mark this very important occasion. It was a wonderful opportunity for them to learn more about the Second World War and express themselves through creative work. We want to thank Barratt Homes for organising this activity, it’s been a fantastic and educational experience for the pupils.”

Carrie Wainer, Co-founder of Happydashery, commented: “It is wonderful seeing the younger generation get involved in such an important celebration and get the chance to express their creativity at the same time. Giving children the opportunity to learn new skills is so important. These types of sessions ensure traditional sewing techniques are kept alive and passed on through the generations. I think we have a few future seamstresses and tailors to watch out for in the future, a big thank you to Barratt David Wilson Homes for organising such a creative activity!”

A donation of £50,000 will also be made to the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) by Barratt Redrow across all its divisions as a tribute to those who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today, and a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.

