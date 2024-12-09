Charity Caudwell Youth operating in Luton celebrates 2nd birthday raising £17,000 this Autumn through fun ‘globe challenge’ to help even more at risk youths

This Autumn-Winter, Caudwell Youth which offers services including mentoring for at-risk youths in Luton, organised a fundraising challenge for anyone wanting to get involved to help raise money for the charity to help celebrate its second birthday.

Caudwell Youth started an initiative to collectively travel the distance around the globe - in 38 days to raise money for young people's mentoring services in the Torchrunners Globe Challenge and succeeded in raising £17,000 for the charity and 13,350 km travelled.

The Torchrunners Globe Challenge was about running, walking, riding, swimming, skating - moving however one can - to go the distance around the globe. Anyone was invited to join the cause to help fundraise for the charity no matter the distance with every kilometre counting.

The money raised has gone towards funding places for young people for a year, providing one to one weekly mentoring sessions and specialist support and guidance from Caudwell Youth’s youth support workers.

For every £1 raised, John Caudwell added 33p and some donations were also matched by corporate partners.

The charity welcomed athletes such as Andy Stone, who swam across much of the English Channel (until the weather turned too dangerous to continue and helped raise donations for the charity. Plus, one of the charity’s young people mentored even took part in the challenge and helped raise money for them.

Andy is a neurodiversity mentor with ADHD and Autism who has suffered from addiction. Hence his involvement in the charity in order to help at-risk young people. The 11–24-year-olds Caudwell Youth works with come from a wide variety of backgrounds, being referred for risks they face around offending, mental health, exploitation and leaving care, with most facing at least two of these risks.

Caudwell Youth will continue to organise fundraising events next year and beyond to help more young people in need.