Community friends rally for residents to help create garden magic

By hannah walker
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 09:08 BST
Residents enjoy the new furniture thanks to SA Bates & Son Funeral Directorsplaceholder image
Residents enjoy the new furniture thanks to SA Bates & Son Funeral Directors
Appreciative residents at a Dunstable care home have been left overwhelmed by the generosity of their local community for bringing the magic back into their garden.

Residents at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, were delighted when Carol Morris and Jason Downing of nearby SA Bates & Son Funeral Directors kindly donated new furniture to them.

Most Popular

The residents also received donations of water features and bird baths from local people which was also generously donated after the old furniture had been stolen by thieves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caddington Grove Home Manager Emma Burns said: “We couldn’t believe it when our lovely furniture was stolen.

Residents enjoy a spell of sunshine at Caddington Grove Care Homeplaceholder image
Residents enjoy a spell of sunshine at Caddington Grove Care Home

“Our residents enjoy our lovely gardens, and sitting outside in nature gives everyone such peace and joy.

“It’s wonderful to see members of our community step up to support us, and we are very grateful for the new donation.

“Our residents are determined not to let the theft get them down and continue to enjoy our gardens where we love to host family, friends and our neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to Carol and Jason for stepping in and showing us all how wonderful our local community is.”

Carol Morris of SA Bates & Son said: “We are pleased we can support Caddington Grove Care Home, and we are looking forward to supporting many of their community activities this year.

“We feel lucky to work in an area with such lovely people.”

Related topics:DunstableResidentsLondon Road
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice