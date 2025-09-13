Community friends rally for residents to help create garden magic

Residents enjoy the new furniture thanks to SA Bates & Son Funeral Directors

Appreciative residents at a Dunstable care home have been left overwhelmed by the generosity of their local community for bringing the magic back into their garden.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, were delighted when Carol Morris and Jason Downing of nearby SA Bates & Son Funeral Directors kindly donated new furniture to them.

The residents also received donations of water features and bird baths from local people which was also generously donated after the old furniture had been stolen by thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caddington Grove Home Manager Emma Burns said: “We couldn’t believe it when our lovely furniture was stolen.

Residents enjoy a spell of sunshine at Caddington Grove Care Home

“Our residents enjoy our lovely gardens, and sitting outside in nature gives everyone such peace and joy.

“It’s wonderful to see members of our community step up to support us, and we are very grateful for the new donation.

“Our residents are determined not to let the theft get them down and continue to enjoy our gardens where we love to host family, friends and our neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Carol and Jason for stepping in and showing us all how wonderful our local community is.”

Carol Morris of SA Bates & Son said: “We are pleased we can support Caddington Grove Care Home, and we are looking forward to supporting many of their community activities this year.

“We feel lucky to work in an area with such lovely people.”