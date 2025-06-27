Creative futures celebrated at The Art & Design End of Year Exhibition at Central Bedfordshire College

Central Bedfordshire College proudly showcased the amazing talent of its Art & Design students at the annual End of Year Exhibition this week 25/06.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition featured an inspiring array of work across multiple courses including Photography, Creative Media and Art and Design.

This annual exhibition is a highlight in the college calendar, giving students the chance to share their work with friends, family, and the wider community. Many of the students showcased their work publicly for the first time, gaining the praise they deserve and a personal sense of achievement for all the hard work they have put not their projects throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esme, Level 2 Art & Design said: “My name is Esme, and I am currently a Level 2 Art and Design student. As I’m hoping to do photography next year, I decided to focus my final major project on something that would allow me to explore both photography and design. I created a fashion magazine that showcases my artistic style, my growing skills in photography, and interest in visual culture and self-expression through clothing. Next year my plans are to move on to Level 3 photography.”

Beth Cook - Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design - Winner of best in show (Photography) This award is sponsored by Next Photographic Studios in Leighton Buzzard, they give a week’s work experience to the winner as part of the prize.

For many students, the exhibition marked a significant milestone on their creative journey, whether they're moving on to higher-level courses, beginning a creative apprenticeship, or stepping into the art and design industry for the first time.

Mike Smith, Head of Hair & Beauty, Digital Media and Performing Arts said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for transforming challenge into creativity and dedication into expression. This exhibition is a celebration of months of perseverance, originality, and artistic growth. It's remarkable to see such a diverse and dynamic range of work, especially knowing that each piece emerged from the same brief. The exhibition stands as a powerful testament to the talent and potential of our students, and we can’t wait to see where their creativity takes them next."

To find out more about the courses on offer, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/