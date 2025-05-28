Delayed improvements to Luton Railway Station are back on track says MP

The Department for Transport has confirmed it remains “committed to delivering step-free access for an affordable price” at Luton Railway Station.

Planned internal work has begun already as part of infrastructure improvements, according to the Minister of State for Rail Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill.

This relates to the access for all bridge and lifts project, he said in the letter to Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP Rachel Hopkins.

Lord Hendy apologised for the “extended delay” in responding to correspondence over access issues and the wider redevelopment project for the town’s main station.

“We remain committed to delivering step-free access at an affordable price and appreciated your continued support for this vital development, which will significant boost accessibility, at Luton station,” he wrote.

Ms Hopkins explained in a social media post: “I know many people across Luton South and South Bedfordshire are frustrated by the slow progress on the access for all works and lift installation.

“Behind the scenes, I’ve been in regular contact with the Department for Transport and Network Rail. I’ve received written updates, as well as having a recent meeting with the railway operator.

“Station users will start to see some preliminary works on the platforms and around the taxi rank in the next few weeks, with further improvements expected to begin towards the end of summer and into the autumn.

“I’ll be having regular update meetings with Network Rail in the coming months and will continue to update residents as things move forward.”

Network Rail’s managing director eastern Ellie Burrows said in a separate letter: “I share your frustration with the slow progress of implementing step-free access at Luton railway station.

“I fully appreciate the importance of such plans for station users and for anyone with mobility impairments.”

A Network Rail spokesman warned in October: “There were design challenges with how platform three and four were extended, resulting in the scheme taking longer than expected.

“We’re working hard to deliver the new lifts and footbridge to make travel more accessible in the future, with a new expected ‘start on site’ date of Spring 2025.”

This predicted timeline failed to materialise, but Ms Burrows has also confirmed Network Rail’s ongoing commitment to the project.

