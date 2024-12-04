Driving test delays: DVSA says sorry as Parliament Committee demand answers
The DVSA and the Transport Minister had been called to a special hearing of the Transport Select Committee where MPs demanded to know why it’s getting harder to secure a driving slot.
Waiting times for tests at Leighton Buzzard test centre have more than doubled, with learners facing an average wait of around 24 weeks - the highest possible wait time - with places right across the East of England facing similar hold-ups
After Alex Mayer MP challenged the DVSA to apologise, Ms Ryder said “I am desperately sorry for people who are really struggling to get their tests. I emphasise and feel for them. There is no complacency here.”
Similarly Minister Lilian Greenwood: “I am really sorry on behalf of our department and the DVSA that learner drivers are facing this problem. This is not a situation that anyone would want to encounter.”
During the committee hearing, Ms Mayer highlighted the cases of two local people including young worker Kye from Dunstable who could not book a test until December 2025.
Speaking afterwards, Alex Mayer MP said: "The DVSA need to massively up their game to tackle these backlogs. Because the delays in securing a driving test are causing real harm. That includes for constituents like Kye who couldn’t find a test before Christmas next year - he tells me he has essentially given up on ever getting one for the foreseeable future.
"The rite of passage has become a source of misery for too many of my constituents. We need a clear timeline for reducing the backlog and ensuring that driving tests are available without unreasonable delays. This is not just about inconvenience; it’s about people's lives and livelihoods.”