Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP gives Christmas stamp of approval to local posties

The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are fast approaching in what is the busiest time of the year for hardworking posties.

For guaranteed Christmas delivery this year you need to get your festive cards and parcels into the post by:

Wednesday 18 December - 2nd class

Friday 20 December - 1st class

Alex Mayer at Dunstable Delivery Office

Saturday 21 December – Tracked

Monday 23 December – Special

Around double the number of parcels and letters are sent over the festive period compared to usual. So local MP Alex Mayer dropped in at the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Dunstable to thank some of the posties who are busy sorting, scanning and delivering cards and presents to thousands of people in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and the surrounding areas.

Dunstable Delivery Office has hired 15 new recruits and six extra vehicles for the Christmas period to meet increased demand for deliveries.

At the Delivery Office Ms Mayer delivered her Christmas card to the workers which was deigned by a talented Leighton Buzzard pupil. Then she had a go at helping sort the mail.

Alex Mayer MP said: "There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first-class Christmas. It was great to thank local posties at their busiest time of the year. The team definitely get my stamp of approval."

Customers can help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps including:

Use a postcode – A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery. You can check a postcode at:

Wrap parcels well and always give a return address