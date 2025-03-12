Dunstable Downs begins planting over 15,000 trees in woodland creation project

The project is supported by the Forestry Commission through an England Woodland Creation Grant

An ambitious project at the National Trust’s Dunstable Downs is underway to plant 15,000 trees, creating 11.5 hectares (27 acres) of new wood pasture and woodland.

Over the next two years an area equivalent to 27 football pitches will be planted with a variety of native species including oak, hornbeam, wild cherry, silver birch, small-leaved lime, hawthorn, hazel, willow, and crab apple.

In the first phase of the project 500 trees will be planted at Dell Farm and Cathedral Field, close to Whipsnade Tree Cathedral, creating 4.5 hectares of wood pasture [1]. Trees will be planted in the open and in small clusters while the open grass will be grazed by cattle, creating a mosaic of habitats, improving biodiversity in the landscape.

Rangers work on creating a 1 acre block of woodland

Paul Druce-Collins, lead ranger at Dunstable Downs says “Wood pasture is a really special habitat. The combination of open grassland, scattered scrub and mature trees will provide such a wonderful variety of habitats supporting huge range of wildlife including birds, butterflies, beetles and bats. Grazing cattle also will play a crucial role in maintaining the environment. By keeping vegetation at different heights and dispersing wildflower seeds through their dung, the cattle will contribute to the ecological health of the landscape.”

The wood pasture is being created in an area of the landscape joining up Dunstable Downs with Whipsnade Tree Cathedral. Emily Smith, Countryside Manager for the National Trust’s Bedfordshire explains “We’re really keen for people to be able to enjoy more of the landscape in our care. While there has always been a route from the Downs to the Tree Cathedral, a new path will be created through the field so people will be able to get closer to nature and see the sustainable land management in practice.”

The majority of 15,000 trees will be planted in the second phase of the project which is being developed for later in the year. It is hoped that 14,500 trees will be planted in Memorial Field creating 7 hectares of brand-new woodland.

Preparation for the planting started last year when a mix of wildflower seeds were sown to help naturally breakup the compacted soil, ready for the trees to the planted.

Planting of new woodland blocks begins at Dunstable Downs

Paul explains “Memorial Field was previously an arable field but hasn’t been worked for several years. By planting the wildflowers, we have broken up the soil and stopped it from washing away. This also provides a fantastic habitat and food source for pollinators whilst the trees establish. Many of the wildflowers will remain within glades amongst the new woodland, creating further visual appeal.”

The new woodland will feature a range of planted and naturally regenerated tree species including oak, hornbeam, wild cherry, silver birch, small-leaved lime, hawthorn, hazel, willow, and crab apple. Paul continues “Diversity is incredibly important within a woodland. Different species of trees grow at different rates and to different shapes and sizes. This variety means the woodland will provide a wider range of habitats. The trees, along with the scrubby edges and open glades, will provide shelter, food and nesting sites for rare and endangered birds such as the yellowhammer. As the woodland matures, we can expect to see speckled wood butterflies and woodland specialist birds such at nuthatch, treecreeper and woodpeckers. A diverse, healthy woodland is also more resilient to disease and the impacts of climate change.”

Over the next two years, members of the local community will be invited to take part in tree planting events.

The planting of 15,000 trees at Dunstable Downs marks a significant milestone in the site's commitment to restore nature and access to green space, as well as contributing to the National Trust’s pledge to plant and establish 20 million trees by 2030. By reversing unused arable fields to woodland and wood pasture habitats, this project sets a powerful example of how we can tackle climate change and biodiversity loss while enriching the lives of local communities.