Dunstable nurse skydives for charity in grandmother's memory
Despite being scared of heights, Catalin is determined to conquer his fears as a tribute to his late grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s Disease.
Catalin, aged 44, said: “My grandmother would be very proud to know that I was jumping out of a plane in her honour!
“I work with people living with dementia every day at Caddington Grove, so I have experience with how difficult it is for patients and their families from a personal and professional perspective.
“I’m not great with heights, so I’ve been training for the skydive by going on rollercoasters, including the Red Force ride in Spain.
“That’s the tallest rollercoaster in Europe, and I was terrified until the adrenalin kicked in, and then I loved it. I’m hoping it’s a similar story on the skydive.”
Catalin will jump alongside other skydivers at Hinton Airfield Farm near Brackley in August. He’s hoping to raise £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Caddington Grove residents will be cheering him on from the home, with many of them describing Catalin as 'brave' for taking on the challenge.
Resident Sally Layton, aged 84, said: “Well done! Go for it! I would jump with him if I could as this is something I would have loved to have done.”
Much as Catalin would love to jump tandem with Sally, he’s going it alone this time.
Catalin added: “This is such a worthy cause because we need more research into dementia and innovative new treatments to help people live better.
“I’m proud to do my bit and I’m just hoping I can hold my nerve at the crucial moment!”
