Dunstable Town celebrates a magical evening at the annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession

Schools singing in Priory Church

The spirit of Christmas lit up Dunstable on Friday 29 November as the town came together for the annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession organised by Dunstable Town Council. The event brought together family and friends from across the community to share in the joy of the festive season.

The event began at Priory Church, where nearly 350 children from 12 local schools joined the Priory Church Choir and Reverend Rachel Phillips in a heartfelt reading and the singing of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem before processing through Priory Gardens onto The Square.

Town Mayor Councillor Louise O’Riordan and Councillor Liz Jones welcomed the crowd raising cheers for each school participating in the event, as they proudly took their places on the steps of the Methodist Church.

The Square transformed into the heart of the festivities, where the crowd sang along to the carols, beautifully accompanied by the Dunstable Salvation Army Band and the voices of the Dunstable Ladies Choir. Highlights included enchanting renditions of Joy to the World! Do You Hear What I Hear? and a rousing performance of Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town that heralded the arrival of Santa himself. Santa’s appearance delighted children and adults alike as he delivered a festive speech and handed out sweets to the crowd.

Dunstable Salvation Army Band

The evening culminated in the much-anticipated illumination of Dunstable’s Christmas tree, with Santa and the Mayor leading the countdown, followed by a dazzling light show finale.

An array of food vendors and stalls along Middle Row, combined with late-night shop openings, added an extra layer of charm to the festive evening.

Town Mayor Cllr Louise O’Riordan expressed her gratitude to the community, and all who contributed to the event: "It was incredible to see so many join us for this special evening. The support and enthusiasm make events like this possible, and I am proud to see our town come together in the true spirit of Christmas."

Acknowledgements

Mr.C and the Town Mayor Cllr Louise O'Riordan

The Town Council extends thanks to Penrose Estate Agents for sponsoring this year’s event and Alexanders & Co Dunstable for sponsoring the Christmas tree. Special appreciation goes to the Priory Church, the Methodist Church, BBB Group, St John Ambulance, SRM Security, Dunstable Sea Cadets, Priory Church Choir, Dunstable Ladies Choir and the local schools for being part of the evening. A special thanks to Passion Photography JT for capturing the magical moments of the evening.