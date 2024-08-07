EHSL Arden Community Day fun
EHSL Supported Housing is a non-profit Housing Association, providing supported housing for tenants who require support with learning disabilities, mental health issues, autism, and other support needs. EHSL works alongside care providers including NSSL Group to give tenants a home and to support them to develop their independence.
The aim of the community day was to solidify the relationships between EHSL and its tenants, and strengthen the relationships with the wider community within Leighton Buzzard.
The event was hugely successful with a larger than expected turn out, with attendance from service users from across Bedfordshire.
Attendees enjoyed complimentary wood oven baked fresh pizza and cold drinks put on by EHSL, and could be found playing games on the lawn or sitting under gazebos socialising with staff and other tenants. The weather on the day could not have been better, being the hottest day of the year, so the ice cream van arranged by NSSL Group was particularly welcome.
Members of the public walking past took the time to talk to tenants and staff, allowing passers-by to understand more about Arden House and the services it offers.
EHSL Supported Housing also invited other support agencies within Leighton Buzzard to attend, including local PCSOs and the Samaritans, to assist in providing links to the community for the tenants at Arden House.
EHSL’s CEO Alistair Costelloe stated: “It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves and discussing the positive work done by both EHSL and NSSL Group. I
"t was a wonderful opportunity to build relationships with everyone we work alongside and assist. I am really proud of the team for the hard work they have put into this event in making it a success and demonstrating what we stand for as a service."
Christina Ryan, the Area Manager for NSSL Group also confirmed the success of the event, stating: “We all had an amazing time, it really brought all our services together.”
EHSL is determined to deliver similar Community Days at its other supported housing schemes, which can be found in North London, Hertfordshire, and further afield.
