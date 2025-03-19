Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion: A Youth Ambassador’s perspective on why it matters more than ever by Harvinderjeet Kooner, Att10tive Youth Ambassador

As a proud Youth Ambassador for Att10tive, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the transformative power of equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) initiatives in our community.

These principles are not just abstract ideals, they are the foundation of a fair, thriving, and harmonious society.

In Luton, a town rich in culture and diversity, EDI is not just a necessity; it’s a responsibility we all share.

However, as we celebrate the progress we’ve made, we must also confront the challenges ahead. Across the UK, there is a growing trend to roll back EDI initiatives in businesses, mirroring similar movements in other parts of the world. This rollback threatens to undo years of progress and undermines the very fabric of inclusivity that makes communities like Luton so special.

Why EDI Still Matters

Montell Neufville, a respected advocate and Managing Director of Att10tive, said; “Equality, diversity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords; they are the foundation of a thriving and harmonious community. By fostering these values, we create spaces where everyone feels valued, heard, and respected. Organisations get the best out of their staff and provide a fair service to everyone.”

Many large companies are rolling back EDI initiatives usually driven by what is happening in the USA. However EDI initiatives are about more than just ticking boxes—they are about creating environments where everyone feels valued, respected, and included. In Luton, I’ve seen how these initiatives can bring people together, foster understanding, and build a sense of belonging.

Despite the progress we’ve made locally, the national trend to roll back these EDI initiatives across businesses is deeply concerning to me. Any reports indicate that some major employers are scaling back their diversity and inclusion efforts, citing cost concerns or political pressures.

This rollback is not just a step backward—it’s a threat to the values of fairness and equality that we hold dear. It’s a reminder that the fight for EDI is far from over and that we must remain vigilant in protecting the progress we’ve made.

The Role of Education

One of the most effective ways to promote EDI is through education. By teaching students about respect, inclusivity, and understanding, we can lay the groundwork for a more accepting society. As a young person when I went to a local school I was introduced to this theme area by he work Att10tive does and found I so rewarding. Att10tive have delivered interactive workshops and activities focused on EDI which inspired me, so this is how I know it is important.

These educational initiatives not only broaden students’ perspectives but also instil empathy and understanding. As Montell Neufville says: *“Education is a powerful tool in combating prejudice and ignorance. When young people are exposed to diverse perspectives and stories, it broadens their understanding of the world and instils empathy.”

Luton’s Commitment to Fairness

Luton Borough Council's Social Justice Unithas been a good example of how local government can lead the way in promoting EDI. Through its Fairness Taskforce, the council has tackled some of the town’s most challenging issues, from poverty to inequality.

Luton Fairness Taskforce has launched initiatives like the Fairness Strategy which aims to create a town built on fairness and social justice. These efforts include:

Establishing an EDI network for Luton bringing community advocates together.

Strengthening the roles of EDI coordinators within the town.

Improving council service planning to ensure fairness is a core component.

These initiatives are not just about addressing current inequalities—they are about paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

A Call to Action

As a Youth Ambassador for Att10tive, I urge everyone in our community to stand up for EDI. Whether it’s through volunteering, advocating for change, or simply educating yourself and others, there are countless ways to make a difference.

Let’s continue to build a Luton that future generations can be proud of—a town that celebrates culture, fairness, and unity. Together, we can ensure that equality, diversity, and inclusion remain at the heart of everything we do.

For more information on the work Att10tive has done under EDI, visit Att10tive.com, find us on YouTube or email [email protected]