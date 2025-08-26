Ethical Dilemmas: How games teach young people moral reasoning

In Luton and Bedfordshire, where young people are navigating increasingly complex social landscapes, video games may offer more than just entertainment, they can be powerful tools for learning and developing moral reasoning. By Mahnoor Usman, Youth Ambassador, Att10tive Social Enterprise.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moral reasoning is the process of thinking about whether an action is right or wrong. Often, games are labelled as having “bad influence” in terms of promoting antisocial decision-making but can a youth perspective provide an alternative view on the influence of games?

While games are often criticised for promoting antisocial behaviour, many young players see something different: responsibility, consequence, and empathy. Games like Life is Strange present players with difficult choices, encouraging them to weigh short-term gains against long-term outcomes. This mirrors real-life ethical decision-making and helps build critical thinking skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open-world games such as The Sims allow players to make unrestricted choices, reinforcing the importance of consequence recognition. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 uses a reputation system where honourable behaviour affects how characters respond to you—teaching players that actions have lasting impacts.

Mahnoor Usman

Role-playing games like The Witcher 3 and Undertale invite players to step into the shoes of heroes, villains, or morally complex characters. This fosters empathy and helps young people understand perspectives different from their own—especially valuable in diverse communities like Luton, where cultural values and lived experiences vary widely.

Making Morality Feel Real

Could games go even further in shaping ethical awareness? Virtual reality (VR) headsets offer immersive experiences that heighten emotional engagement. By simulating real-world consequences, VR can make ethical reflection more personal and impactful, helping young people internalise the weight of their decisions.

No Console? No Problem

Moral reasoning doesn’t require expensive tech. In classrooms across Bedfordshire, traditional paper-based games and ethical dilemmas can spark meaningful discussion. The classic “trolley problem”—where pulling a lever saves five lives but sacrifices one—encourages debate about whether morality is based on outcomes or principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These kinds of scenarios give young people a safe space to explore values, challenge assumptions, and develop their own moral compass.

Att10tive: Embedding Ethics in Education

Here in Luton, Att10tive Social Enterprise the organisation that I am a part of, is bringing these ideas into schools through interactive workshops. By designing educational materials that mimic game mechanics, we engage students in open discussions about decision-making. These sessions promote communication, empathy, and critical thinking—skills that empower young people to navigate real-world challenges.

Whether through consoles, VR, or classroom conversations, games offer safe environments to explore ethical dilemmas. For young people in Luton and Bedfordshire, these experiences can be transformative, helping them build the tools to make thoughtful, responsible decisions.

You don’t need advanced technology to develop moral reasoning just a scenario that makes you stop and think.

Mahnoor Usman is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive Social Enterprise, based in Luton. Learn more at Att10tive.com. Like and follow us on YouTube and Instagram.