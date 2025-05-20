Expert shares five tips for preventing phone theft

New figures from police forces across the UK have revealed a national surge in mobile phone thefts, with more than 225 devices stolen every day. In Bedfordshire, police recorded 1,022 thefts in just one year.

While Bedfordshire’s figures are lower than those reported by The Met Police, which logged over 64,000 phone thefts, they are higher than rural areas such as Cumbria, which reported just 210 cases in the same timeframe. With phone thefts nearly doubling nationwide in the past five years, mobile users need to take steps to protect themselves.

Julian Bammer, Head of Customer Service at mobile operator spusu UK, shares his advice on how to keep your phone safe and what to do if you become a victim of theft.

Always stay alert

One of the most effective ways to reduce your risk is to stay vigilant in crowded areas. While many thefts still happen on public transport, more and more people are becoming victims of e-bike phone snatchers. Since these bikes can travel at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, it’s often difficult to see potential thieves before it’s too late.

If possible, avoid using your phone openly on busy high streets and keep it stored securely in a zipped pocket or bag rather than in your hand. If you need to have your device out, investing in an anti-theft phone strap could be worthwhile.

Although your phone case may seem like a convenient place to store bank cards and photo ID, doing so will only increase the hassle caused if your device is stolen.

Lock it down

As well as physically securing your mobile, making sure it’s digitally locked down can prevent thieves from accessing your data. Setting a strong password or enabling biometric security, such as fingerprint or face recognition, makes it much harder for criminals to use your device.

Features like ‘Find My’ for Apple and ‘Find My Device’ for Android can help locate your device if it goes missing and allow you to remotely lock or erase it. Backing up important files and contacts regularly ensures you don’t lose valuable information if your phone is stolen.

Act fast

If your phone is stolen, speed is crucial. Contact your mobile provider immediately to have your SIM blocked, preventing the thief from making calls, sending messages or accessing accounts linked to your number. Many providers also allow you to order a replacement SIM with the same phone number, so you can stay connected. If you need details for an insurance claim or police report, your provider may be able to provide official proof of device usage.

Tell the police

Reporting the theft to the police is essential. Providing details such as the time and place of the incident and your phone’s make and model can help authorities track down stolen devices.

You can also ask your provider to block your phone’s IMEI number, which will prevent it from connecting to UK mobile networks. This makes it much harder for thieves to resell stolen phones.

Check your accounts

Stolen phones can sometimes be recovered, so it’s worth checking with the police in case yours turns up. If your phone is found after being blocked, your provider should be able to unblock it so you can use it again. In the meantime, monitor your online accounts for any unusual activity, as criminals may try to gain access to personal information stored on your phone.

With mobile thefts increasing across the UK, taking precautions and knowing what to do if the worst happens can help you stay protected. By securing your phone, staying alert in public and acting fast in the event of a theft, you can minimise the impact and keep your data safe.

