Faith Matters: Pilgrims pause and reflect in Luton’s first-ever Swedish-Style Pilgrimage

Mindfulness, yoga, treks, meditation, and cycling are activities that help rejuvenate our body, mind and spirit, but pilgrimages have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Recently, Luton hosted its first-ever Swedish-style Pilgrimage. The initiative was born from a pre-Easter retreat pilgrimage in Vadstena, Sweden, attended by the C of E Vicars Revd David Alexander (St Thomas in Stopsley), Revd Mike Jones (St Mary’s in Town Centre), and Revd Anne Crosby (St Anne with St Christopher in Round Green). Organised by the C of E Diocese of St Albans, the retreat introduced the clergy to the quiet power of Swedish-style pilgrimage — a form of walking that blends movement, silence, reflection, and spiritual conversation.

Vadstena, in the Diocese of Linköping (Church of Sweden) has been an important pilgrimage site attracting over 300,000 pilgrims every year. It reinforces a message of peace and simplicity, as a strong possibility in our world. Together with Canterbury, UK, and Trondheim in Norway, Vadstena is a founder member of the European Green Pilgrimage Network.

Drawing inspiration from the Swedish experience, the Luton pilgrimage was shaped around seven Swedish words: freedom, simplicity, silence, peace, slowness, spirituality, and sharing. These themes guided the walk, inviting participants to pause, reflect, walk in silence, and speak thoughtfully in pairs along the route.

Starting at Stopsley Baptist Church, a diverse group of people from across Luton walked together on a 4km pilgrimage route through Stopsley Common, concluding with refreshments and conversation at St Thomas Church, Stopsley.

For two pilgrims, the journey held even deeper significance, as they prepared for their baptisms the following day.

Participants remarked on how the experience helped them slow down, notice more, and reflect more deeply on their lives, their surroundings, and their faith. The quiet rhythm of walking and intentional listening helped form a temporary but meaningful community, rooted in shared experience and gentle companionship.

“In a world often filled with noise and haste, this simple act of walking with purpose — through silence and story — offered a sacred pause. For a few hours, those on the pilgrimage found space to breathe, listen and slow down”, stated Revd Anne Crosby.

“A pilgrimage is not just a walk,” said one pilgrim, “It’s a journey where the walking becomes prayer and we learn to listen differently.”