Faith Matters: The Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith retired after 16 years as the C of E Bishop of St Albans

It was a privilege to attend at St Albans Cathedral, the farewell service for the Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, who retired after 44 years of ordained ministry and 16 years of generous, faithful and inspiring leadership as the Church of England Bishop of St Albans.

At a Luton Council of Faiths (LCOF) meeting, different faith and community leaders thanked him for his visits to Luton, especially after the far-right extremist groups provoked unrest in Luton and once even firebombed a Luton Mosque. Prof Zafar Khan, the LCoF Chair, said, “Bishop Alan’s consistent voice in parliament on interfaith issues has been much appreciated. We want to wish him our very best as he retires.”

The Chair of Grassroots Luton, Revd Canon David Lawson, said, “Luton went through some extremely challenging times. We remain grateful to Bishop Alan for extending his support so graciously over the years.”

After his farewell service, refreshments were served, and many took the opportunity to speak with Bishop Alan.

Bishop Alan responded, “It has been a great joy and privilege to have served as Bishop of St Albans for the past sixteen years. I have particularly enjoyed my involvement with Luton, which is one of the most lively and dynamic communities in the entire diocese. Although we are all aware of some of the challenges and difficulties, I am always grateful for the wonderful fraternal relations between the different faiths and our common desire to serve the communities which make up Luton. I'm glad to have been able to play a small part in helping it to become a place where all people can flourish and thrive. Please be assured of my prayers for all your future work.”

Many people gathered at the farewell service, including civic representatives, ecumenical guests, clergy and lay people. Tributes were given by the Dean of St Albans Cathedral, the Lords Lieutenant of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, the Bishop of Bedford, and the Chairs of the Houses of Clergy and Laity.

In a message to the Diocese, Bishop Alan said, “I look back in thanksgiving for God’s faithfulness, but I also want to look forward with hope to all that lies ahead… We live in a world disfigured by war and violence. Poverty and disease are all around us. Yet we worship a God who is at work in His creation and who invites us to respond to the working of the Holy Spirit.”