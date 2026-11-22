Town run out 2-1 victors at the Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion boss Gary Bowyer was left to bemoan what he felt were two poor refereeing decisions that led to his side’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

The Brewers, who went into the game on the back of a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of MK Dons last weekend, had taken the lead with just 20 minutes gone, when on-loan Utrecht attacker Emeka Adiele saw his shot take a deflection to beat James Shea and break the deadlock.

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However, Luton were then back on level terms just after the half hour mark when Corey Addai’s poor clearance picked out Kasey Palmer instead of a home player, with Town’s midfielder able to nod the ball down and make his way to the area.

He was brought down by defender Toby Siddick, with referee Dean Whitestone whistling and pointing to the spot, although replays showed the offence probably took place just outside the box.

Nahki Wells made the most of the decision, beating Addai from 12 yards to make it 1-1 and bring the Hatters back on level terms. It led Bowyer to say afterwards: “We asked them to show that last week was a one-off and they gave us that.

“They’re a top team, look at the subs they’re making. We made it uncomfortable for them, we get the goal, and we had them rattled. I could hear their bench and they weren't happy with their players and that was down to us, but we've been done today by two really, really poor officials' decisions.

“I’ve seen the replay and it’s outside the box. There’s a linesman over there to assist and that's a clue, assistant. To be fair to Sids, he's not expecting the ball to go Palmer there and he's recovering. He’s made the foul and he’s made the foul outside the box.”

Bowyer’s mood was made even worse by Wells’ winner, which came in the 77th minute, shortly after the Hatters had seen an even more blatant penalty turned down when Callum Marshall’s shirt was clearly tugged by captain Curtis Tilt.

With Liam Walsh’s corner sent back to him by Jake Richards, the midfielder whipped in a dangerous delivery which saw a bout of pinball, with Addai making a fingertip save only for Wells to blast home. There was confusion over who sent the ball goalwards, as Mads Andersen and Kegs Chauke both went for it, which led to the goal standing, as Bowyer added: “He’s offside, Nahki Wells is offside.

“There’s a line that goes across the six-yard box and the assistant is stood that side. Their lad shoots at Corey who makes a very good save, Nahki Wells, when the lad shoots, is in an offside position. He’s the other side of that six yard box line, which the linesman’s looking across.

“The linesman said to me it was the defender that kicked it. Is Kegs going to try and score past our goalkeeper from six yards out? I don't think so. It’s a wonderful finish from a Premier League striker in Nahki Wells, but he's offside.”

Bowyer also felt the difference between the two sides in terms of quality shone through during that second 45 minutes, as he added: “They were better than us, because they’ve gone in at half time and have probably got Jack screaming and shouting at them because of how we've played first half.

“He’s got machine guns and I’ve got those little sticks that you put cheese and pineapple on, and I’m trying to fight Jack with the cheese and the pineapple still on. You only have to see the way that Luton celebrated at the end, fans and the team and the staff, that they realise how hard we pushed them."