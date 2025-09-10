From workshops to action: How interactive training leads to real-world change

Workshops are more than just learning sessions. When done well, they can transform the way people think and act in their everyday lives. As an 18-year-old Youth Ambassador for Att10tive, my name is Gift Olurole and I have seen first-hand how training can move beyond theory to create real-world change. By Att10tive youth ambassador Gift Olurole.

Att10tive is not about generic talks or off-the-shelf materials. Every workshop delivered by Att10tive is designed with a purpose, using presentations, activities, and discussions that keep people engaged and, most importantly, inspired to take action.

Att10tive’s Engaging methods

An Att10tive presentation is never just a talk. Each session starts with an introduction to the topic, showing why it matters. Videos are often used to bring real-life experiences into focus and spark discussion. Interactive activities and games then make the learning memorable, from teamwork tasks to problem-solving challenges. These keep the audience engaged while also teaching important lessons. Questions are asked throughout to encourage participation and reflection. At the end, feedback is gathered so everyone can share their views and take away practical steps.

Gift in Workshops

I have supported at two workshops myself, the Taking the Right Path workshop at Thornhill Primary School Houghton Regis and Houstone Academy, and The Creative Sector with Year 7s in Houghton Regis. From those experiences, I can confidently say:

“Att10tive delivers the best workshops with engaging presentations, interactive sessions, and a variety of activities. The knowledge shared has a real impact, and it is the kind that participants carry forward and pass on to others.”

Bridging the Learning Gap

The power of Att10tive’s approach can be seen in workshops like Employability Skills, which gives young people a real insight into the world of work. It bridges the gap between school and employment, showing students the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This is not just about preparing for jobs but about equipping people to face the future with confidence.

Youth Ambassadors in workshops

Another example is Stop and Think, which works with young people to explore the root causes of risky lifestyles that can lead to knife crime. By encouraging reflection and offering alternatives, the workshop creates opportunities for lasting change not just for the individuals taking part but for their wider communities as well.

A Masterclasses In Learning

Att10tive also runs workshops such as Life Skills Masterclass, where participants build transferable skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability, and Reflect and Rethink, which challenges people to look closely at their attitudes and behaviours, encouraging empathy and compassion over prejudice or discrimination. Each of these workshops shows how practical learning can shift mindsets and inspire action.

What makes Att10tive different is that learning never stays in the room. Participants leave with tools, ideas, and confidence that ripple out into their daily lives, workplaces, and communities. It is this focus on active participation and meaningful outcomes that makes their work stand out.

An Att10tive workshop

Successful Workshop Delivery

Att10tive’s success is rooted in an educational method that has been proven to be far more effective than traditional approaches: interactive learning. This "learning by doing" approach directly engages participants with the material rather than having them passively listen and watch.

Research consistently shows that active learning methods significantly improve understanding and long-term retention of information. While passive learning—like listening to a lecture, relies on a person simply receiving information, interactive learning requires them to actively participate in the process. This participation strengthens neural pathways in the brain, making it easier to recall and apply new information. For example, a meta-analysis published in the prestigious journal Science found that students in traditional undergraduate science courses were 1.5 times more likely to fail than those in active learning classes. From my own involvement and from seeing how others respond, I know that Att10tive’s workshops are more than events. They are catalysts for real-world change.

Gift is a youth ambassador with Att10tive. Find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and follow us in YouTube