Government Minister and local MP see first-hand impact of flooding

The flooding minister has visited Leighton Buzzard to hear first-hand from residents and emergency responders.

Accompanied by MP Alex Mayer, Minister Emma Hardy MP dropped in at the Meadow Way Community Centre, which is acting as an emergency hub The Minister and local MP met representatives from the Bedfordshire Local Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC), Midshires Search and Rescue, Beds Cambs 4x4 Response, the Environment Agency and Central Beds Council. They then spoke to local residents devastated by recent flooding and volunteers going house to house warning and informing about the potential for further flooding. Alex Mayer MP said: “A huge thank you to the amazing teams working hard to keep people safe and upbeat both here in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, and across the whole of Bedfordshire. "It is terrible to hear from residents who have seen their homes devastated. It’s been so wet. The amount of rain in such a short time is unprecedented." The council's emergency helpline is 0300 300 8500. For threat to life or risk of injury, always dial 999.