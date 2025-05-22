Historic honour returns: Dunstable awards Honorary Freedom of the Town for the first time In 65 years

Sally Newton and John Buckledee were awarded the prestigious titles of Honorary Freewoman and Freeman of Dunstable at the Annual Council Meeting on Monday, May 19.

This rare honour was last awarded in 1959 and recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the community, embodying the spirit, resilience, and pride of Dunstable. The Town Council agreed the honours as part of the celebrations of the Council’s 40th anniversary. The awards were made by the Town Council after the public were invited to nominate suitable, living, local candidates.

John Buckledee’s award was made in light of many years of service to the town, including as editor of the Dunstable Gazette for many years, Chairman of the Dunstable Local History Society, and the driving force behind the town’s annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

John’s ongoing “Yesteryear” column for the Dunstable and Luton Gazette continues to educate and inspire, preserving our shared heritage for future generations. He has authored and edited numerous books on Dunstable’s history, and his work has become a cornerstone of Dunstable’s cultural identity.

Official photo taken at Grove House on 21 May

Sally Newton was applauded for her work as a Town Councillor over twenty-five years, as Mayor for the years 2000-2001, and as the Leader of the Council for several years. Sally was a registered nurse and worked across Bedfordshire schools as a school nurse until she retired.

Sally represented the Council on the Frances Ashton Almshouses and chaired the Trustee Group for several years ensuring continual review and the upkeep of the flats in Bullpond Lane. She continued in this role beyond her retirement as a councillor. Sally was a huge part of the community and as a Councillor was widely respected by her fellow councillors, by staff and throughout the town. Sally always represented the interests of Dunstable residents whole heartedly.

Both recipients were presented with scrolls, sealed in wax with the Town’s historic seal. Their names will also be on a dedicated new honour board that in Grove House which lists all the recipients of the Honorary Freedom of the town.