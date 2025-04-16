Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put expanded Summer programme on sale from London Luton Airport for 2026 just two weeks after first flights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

- Hot on the heels of first flights departing from London Luton Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce an expanded Summer 26 programme from new airport base in response to strong demand - Leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator put 22 sunshine destinations on sale for Summer 26 – meaning five brand-new routes and extra capacity – with an additional aircraft coming into operation - Greece is the word – as four of the five brand-new routes are heading to the Greek sunshine

Just two weeks after their inaugural flight departed from London Luton Airport,Jet2.comandJet2holidayshave today announced a massively expanded Summer programme for 2026 from their newest base – with five new routes, extra capacity to all regions,and an additional aircraft coming into operation.

For their second summer of operations from London Luton Airport, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have 22 sunshine destinations on sale, including brand-new Corfu, Kos, Preveza (exclusive), Skiathos(exclusive) and Menorca.

This expansion represents a capacity increase of 44% when compared to Summer 25, meaning customers and independent travel agents across London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have much more choice and flexibility, with 620,000 seats and up to 50 weekly departing flights during peak periods to choose from.

Kos

Today’s announcement comes in direct response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have invested directly into their operations at London Luton Airport, adding a 3rd based Airbus A321neo aircraft atthe airport, to support this expanded programme.

The award-winning airline and tour operator are adding five brand-new routes for next summer, two of them exclusive to Jet2, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice. Four of the new routes are to popular destinations across Greece, meaning the companies are offering holidaymakers an even greater selection of Greek hotspots to choose from – with seven hotspots across Greece now on sale in total.

The five new routes for Summer 26 from London Luton Airport are as follows:

Corfu – two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026.

– two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026. Kos – two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026.

– two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026. Preveza (exclusive route) – weekly Sunday services from 24th May to 1st November 2026.

(exclusive route) weekly Sunday services from 24th May to 1st November 2026. Skiathos (exclusive route) - weekly Saturday services from 23rd May to 10th October 2026.

(exclusive route) weekly Saturday services from 23rd May to 10th October 2026. Menorca – two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) with Tuesday flights available from 5th May to 20th October 2026, and Friday services from 22nd May to 30th October 2026.

In addition to the new routes, the other sunshine destinations going on sale today from London Luton Airport for Summer 26 are - Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante, Girona and Reus), Turkey (Antalya and Dalaman), Greece (Heraklion in Crete, Rhodes and Zante), Balearic Islands(Ibiza and Majorca), Italy(Verona) and Portugal (Faro and Madeira). Jet2 is the only airline to operate to Girona and Verona for Summer 26 and, along with Skiathos and Preveza, it means the companies will fly to four exclusive destinations next summer.

For Summer 26, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also added extra capacity to Antalya, Fuerteventura, Crete (Heraklion), Majorca, Rhodes and Zante to offer customers a greater choice of duration options.

Today’s announcement comes just two weeks after Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ first flights departed from London Luton Airport. Following a phenomenal response to the arrival at the companies’ 13th UK airport base, resulting in strong demand for their award-winning flights and Real Package Holidays, the airline and tour operator have moved to provide customers and independent travel agents with even more choice.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be going on sale with a fantastic Summer 26 programme, meaning we have a massively expanded range of choice for our second year of operations from our newest base, London Luton Airport. Since announcing our arrival at London Luton Airport, we have been overwhelmed by the feedback from customers and independent travel agents and the demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays has been truly excellent. With five brand-new routes, additional capacity, and extra aircraft coming into operation, our Summer 26 programme gives holidaymakers exactly what they want – more choice and flexibility. We would like to thank holidaymakers for the way they have responded to our arrival at London Luton Airport, and we look forward to taking them on their well-deserved holidays and treating them to our award-winning customer service, something we know is already making a massive difference right across the catchment area.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer of London Luton Airport, said: “The arrival of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays at London Luton Airporthas certainly caught the attention of our sun seeking passengers who are already capitalising on the exciting choice of new routes and destinations on our departure boards. A key aspect of our simple and friendly passenger experience is our commitment to offering even greater choice and Jet2’s Summer 26 programme fits the bill perfectly with the introduction of five additional, exciting new routes. We are thrilled to see this continued investment from Jet2, ensuring even greater choice and flexibility for the millions of passengers who choose LLA to kickstart their summer travels each year.”

The Summer 26 programme, in addition to the new routes, from London Luton Airport is as follows:

Tenerife – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

– three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). Lanzarote – two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday).

– two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday). Gran Canaria – two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday).

– two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday). Fuerteventura – two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday).

– two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday). Alicante – up to four two weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

– up to four two weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday). Girona (exclusive route) - weekly Sunday services.

weekly Sunday services. Reus – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday).

up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday). Antalya – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday).

– up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday). Dalaman - two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday).

- two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday). Faro – up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday).

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). Madeira – weekly Monday services.

– weekly Monday services. Crete (Heraklion) – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday).

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday). Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday).

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday). Zante – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday).

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday). Ibiza – up two weekly services (Monday and Friday).

– up two weekly services (Monday and Friday). Palma (Majorca) – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) meaning a daily offering.

– up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) meaning a daily offering. Verona (exclusive route) – weekly Wednesday services.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com