Join ‘the mother of all checks’ this Mother’s Day

Ahead of Mother’s Day, local MP Alex Mayer paid a visit to Asda in Dunstable to back a life-saving message – check your chest.

The store’s Tickled Pink campaign is raising awareness about breast cancer with a community board urging people to do a real “self checkout” this Mother’s Day.

Whether it’s your mum, grandmother, caregiver, or a mother figure, they are encouraging everyone to check their chest.

Around 500 people are newly diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Bedfordshire. Breast cancer survival in the UK has more than doubled in the last 50 years, and if it’s detected early, treatment is more successful and there’s a better chance of recovery.

Alex Mayer, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency’s first ever woman MP said:

“Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the women who matter in our lives the most – mums, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and friends. So this Mother’s Day, give the women you love a gentle nudge to join the Mother of All Checks.”

Proceeds from Asda’s Mother’s Day Tickled Pink flower bouquet will also raise funds for charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!