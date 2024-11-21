King Charles bucks tradition with 90th card to fellow cancer patient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overjoyed Dunstable man William Webber had a royal wish granted after his care home contacted King Charles to ask for a 90th birthday greeting.

The team at Caddington Grove on London Road, Dunstable, reached out to the monarch after Bill's was diagnosed with cancer to ask if he'd consider sending a card to help lift Bill’s spirits as he fights the disease.

The King, who is also going through cancer treatment, duly sent a card, which was presented to thrilled Bill by the children from nearby St Mary's Catholic School.

The card is extra special as the King is usually known to send birthday cards only when people hit their centenary.

Bill Webber with Home Manager Emma Burns and children from St Mary's Catholic School with the framed message from the King

However, Bill's care team at Caddington Grove told the King how much a Royal card would mean to him.

Bill was overjoyed. He said: "It's incredible to receive this card, and I feel very honoured. Now, I just have to wait another 10 years before I get another one!"

Bill, who served in the Royal Airforce, had several jobs over the years, including farmwork, before meeting his wife Wendy and building a life in South Africa. They returned to the UK in 2010.

After Wendy died, Bill moved to Caddington Grove, where he has built solid friendships.

Home Manager Emma Burns said: "Bill's story is one of resilience and unwavering spirit, a testament to the life he’s lived and the love he’s shared.

"His journey, filled with highs and lows, reflects the enduring strength of a man who has embraced every moment, even in the face of life's toughest challenges.

"It's a real privilege to have Bill here with us at Caddington Grove."

In the team's letter to the King, they described how much it would mean for Bill to receive a 90th birthday card.

They wrote: "Rather than focusing on his medical condition, his thoughts were consumed by the hope of receiving a birthday card from the King. It became evident to us just how much this small gesture would mean to him.

"We understand that this request might seem simple, but for Bill, it holds profound significance. The idea of receiving a card from the King has become a beacon of joy and hope in his life. As we continue to support Bill through his health journey, we are reaching out with a heartfelt plea."

Bill celebrated his birthday with team members and the children from St Mary's, who enjoyed birthday cake and other refreshments at the home.