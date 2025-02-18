Labour fights back against police cuts in Central Bedfordshire budget

Cllr Matt Brennan, Leader of the Central Bedfordshire Labour Group.

The Central Bedfordshire Labour Group has today opposed the Independent administration’s plans to cut police collaboration and community safety funding.

The Independent administration’s current budget proposals include a £442,000 reduction in funding for joint police operations and Safer Neighbourhood Teams, which Labour councillors warn will leave communities at risk and undermine crime prevention efforts.

Labour’s Alternative: Protecting Safety Without Raising Taxes

The Labour Group has submitted a balanced budget amendment that fully restores the funding without increasing council tax. Instead, Labour’s plan allocates £440,000 from the Council’s £9.6 million contingency fund (money set aside to be used if and when the council is unable to stick to its planned budget) that is due to be increased by £3m.

Councillor Matt Brennan, Labour Group Leader, said:

“We have relied on this team in Dunstable North, and these cuts will no doubt have a detrimental effect on my residents. This Independent administration is gambling with public safety. Cutting police collaboration means fewer patrols, less intelligence-sharing, and a weaker response to crime. When crime is on the rise, this is the worst time to pull back on community policing.

“Labour has proposed a responsible alternative that restores these cuts without hitting taxpayers. We believe in investing in safety, not making reckless cuts that cost more in the long run. If Independent councillors vote to defund community safety, they will have to answer to the public when crime rates rise.”

Crime Rates Rising – Why Cut Safety Now?

Figures from Bedfordshire Police show that anti-social behaviour has increased by 12%, with burglaries also rising. Labour councillors argue that cutting back on neighbourhood policing and early intervention will only make things worse.

The Independents must answer: Why are they cutting funding for safer streets while increasing Council Tax by 4.99 percent?

As part of the budget reports an Equalities Impact Assessment has been carried out on the proposals called an EQIA, which lists removal of the Safer Neighbourhood Officers as a "High Risk" proposal and states "Due to the type of work undertaken they are more likely to impact people from vulnerable communities with a cross-section of protected characteristics"

Labour’s Position:

Vote to protect community safety

Support frontline policing and crime prevention

Ensure police collaboration remains fully funded