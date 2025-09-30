Leonardo receives major contract boost from Kuwait Air Force

Global security company Leonardo, which has a site at Capability Green in Luton, has welcomed confirmation of a major contract extension for Radar and Defensive Aid Sub Systems support for the Kuwait Air Force until 2029.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonardo UK teams in Luton and Edinburgh will provide ongoing highly skilled support for the Kuwait Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon for next four years.

A Leonardo spokesperson said: “The contract extension demonstrates their confidence not only in the technology provided by Leonardo, but also in our dedicated in-service support to maintain their fighter capability at a high state of readiness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Company provides the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) with a Defensive Aids Sub-System (DASS) built in Luton. The Praetorian Defensive Aids Sub-System is standard equipment on all Eurofighter Typhoons, including the 28 aircraft supplied to Kuwait. It is an integrated electronic warfare system designed to detect, assess, and counter a wide range of threats.

Community Matters

In addition, Leonardo supplies the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) with the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk0 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for its Eurofighter Typhoon fleet built at its site in Edinburgh.

A critical aspect of this support will be the provision of Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and training services by Leonardo Aviation Services to ensure the KAF's operational readiness.

Leonardo also provides specialised training and operational support for Kuwait's electronic warfare systems. This includes training KAF personnel at its UK-based EWOS facility, transferring essential knowledge and skills needed to operate systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2016, Kuwait ordered 28 Eurofighter Typhoons to strengthen the country's air defence system. Deliveries of the aircraft to the Kuwait Air Force started at the end of 2021, and most of the aircraft on order have been delivered and are in service. The aircraft, manufactured in Italy, feature the most advanced production standard currently available.

In the UK, Leonardo is one of the biggest suppliers of defence and security equipment to the UK MoD. Leonardo UK contributes £2.5billion to the UK economy, around 37% of which is in export.

The company operates from nine main sites across the UK, nations and regions, employing over 8,500 highly skilled people directly, and a further 30,000 within the supply chain.