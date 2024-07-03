Level Trust gets ready for busy summer with launch of uniform recycling campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donate your used school uniform for recycling and be a part of supporting local families – that’s the message from Level Trust following the launch of their uniform campaign.

Level Trust helps families overcome the cost of education so that all children in Luton have a chance to learn.

The charity runs the Uniform Exchange, based in The Mall Luton, which provides free items of school clothing for those families who need them.

The charity is reliant upon donations of school jumpers, blazers, trousers, skirts and PE Kits.

Level Trust chief executive Jennie White pictured with staff from the charity

Donations are being collected for the summer and can be made at a number of drop-off points around the town.

These include Chantry Primary Academy, Southfield Primary Academy, Whitefield Primary Academy, Lea Manor High School, Raise Up Foundation, Discover Islam and Inspire FM.

“Level Trust does rely on donations and for those that can donate, we would love your items of pre-loved school uniform that no longer fit so we can recycle them and provide to other children,” said chief executive Jennie White.

“The cost of school uniform can really add up and our Uniform Exchange supports all families by giving children the opportunity to attend school in uniform that is correctly fitting and comfortable, making them feel confident and included.”

Level Trust has for more than a decade supported those in need through a series of initiatives, including its SMASH holiday programme, as well as through its work providing shoe and coat vouchers, and digital devices.

The Uniform Exchange is open Monday to Thursday, and Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. If you would like to learn more about accessing school uniform, please email [email protected]

Jennie added: “If you are struggling and need support with the cost of school uniform, you can contact Level Trust and speak to the team about how to obtain those items of clothing.