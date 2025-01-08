LLA raises £300,000 for charity partners

Volunteering** activities and fundraising events organised by employees from teams across the airport have included sky dives, sponsored golf days and gruelling long-distance bike rides in Sicily and Ireland, as well as football tournaments, quiz nights and the airport’s hugely popular annual 5km runway run.

London Luton Airport (LLA) employees have raised over £300,000 for the airport’s two charity partners, Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The money raised by LLA employees during the hugely successful four-year* fundraising partnerships would subsidise approximately 7,500 food parcels for local residents and 40 life-saving missions undertaken by EAAA.

Representatives from LLA and both charity partners recently came together to celebrate in style, with a final cheque presentation and to recognise the fundraising efforts of employees across the airport.

Volunteering** activities and fundraising events organised by employees from teams across the airport have included sky dives, sponsored golf days and gruelling long-distance bike rides in Sicily and Ireland, as well as football tournaments, quiz nights and the airport’s hugely popular annual 5km runway run. Six LLA employees were recognised for their significant contributions to the total funds raised in LLA’s inaugural ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ awards.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “Our charity partnerships with Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance are yet another example of how London Luton Airport is making a meaningful and lasting impact in the communities we serve. Each year, our concession fee of circa £70million, helps support vital frontline services in Luton, and I am particularly proud of our people for going above and beyond to volunteer and raise funds for these fantastic local causes.”

Salma Khan, Director of Operations at Luton Food Bank, commented: “We are truly grateful to London Luton Airport for their outstanding support over the last four years, raising such a substantial amount for both our charities. This partnership has been a genuine pleasure, and we will truly miss working with their team. Their contributions have had a profound impact, and we will certainly feel their absence in our fundraising efforts moving forward.”

Matthew Jones, Chief Executive Officer at East Anglian Air Ambulance, commented: “EAAA’s partnership with London Luton Airport has been a truly great experience from the very beginning. The airport and their dedicated employees have not only fundraised a huge amount of money to support our life-saving work, but have donated their time and expertise, inspired other organisations to get involved and fundraise, donated significant pieces of fundraising and life-saving equipment, and raised awareness of EAAA across Bedfordshire, and beyond. This partnership will have a lasting impact on patients and their families far beyond the last four years - and we can’t thank London Luton Airport enough for their incredible support.”