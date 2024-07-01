Local business shares support for National Bereaved Parents Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neville Funerals, part of longstanding family business Neville Trust group of companies, is showing its support for Bereaved Parents Day (3rd July, 2024). From free local grief support groups to access to GriefChat and developing a specialist Child Bereavement Book, Neville Funerals provides a number of helpful resources for those experiencing loss.

The National Child Mortality Database reports that there were 3,743 child deaths (0-17 years) in England in the year ending March 2023, which is an 8% increase on the previous year. This statistic highlights the urgent need for grief support across the UK, supporting todays aim to ‘remove the taboo of children dying and unite parents who are suffering from loss.’

This year, the theme for National Bereaved Parents’ Day is “Love Lives On.” Vicky Trumper, Director at Neville Trust, explains the importance of supporting bereaved parents: “Losing a child really is a parent’s worst nightmare, which is why on this day we want to share the grief support we offer in the hope it reaches someone in need. We recognise the challenges of grief, so always want to do what we can to provide our services to those who need it most. Grief can be a lonely and isolating experience, even if you have family support.”

In 2019, Neville Funerals released its own grief support book, ‘Supporting a child through bereavement and beyond’, which is free to download on its website or receive a hard copy from the business’s Luton office. This resource can guide parents, or carers, when explaining death and the funeral process to a child who has lost a sibling. From key signs to look out for in a grieving child, to how adults can discuss death, a funeral or burial, this book can provide a guiding light.

L-R James Witham and Lois Aspinal

Vicky added: “Here at Neville Funerals, we believe in going above and beyond for our staff and customers which is why we have partnered with Grief Chat to provide professional grief support for all. Grief Chat provides a safe place for grieving and bereaved people to be able to share their story, explore their feelings and access professional guidance. Grief Chat is available on our website which we hope can offer the necessary help to those most in need.

“We’re also proud supporters of SANDS, the stillborn and neonatal deaths charity, which works to support anyone affected by the death of a child. This specialist support aims to provide parents with better bereavement support and create a world where fewer babies are lost, a mission we are dedicated to supporting.”

Neville Funerals has branches across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, and organises its free Talking Elephants grief support groups across the three Counties. The company provides volunteer-run bereavement support with local communities, offering a safe space for like-minded people to come together and share their grief. The Neville Funeral volunteers are on-hand to offer a listening ear to all attendees. The firm is dedicated to offering bereavement support and community guidance for those facing the loss of a loved one.