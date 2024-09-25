Local charities unite at the Middle Row Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 21 September, Middle Row Market was buzzing with excitement as the first United Charities Market took place and brought together local charities, food and craft vendors, and the community. The market was a heartwarming event that showcased the strength of unity, community support, and the important work of local charities.

With a wide variety of food and craft stalls on display, visitors enjoyed a vibrant marketplace full of delicious treats, handmade goods, and unique items.

The highlight of the event was the opportunity for visitors to connect with a range of local charities and community organisations offering different services. There were representatives from Hospice at Home volunteers, Friends of Priory House and Gardens, Royal Air Forces Association, Disability Resource Centre, Carers in Bedfordshire, Tibbs Dementia Foundation, Dunstable Rotary Club, Stepping Stones Domestic Abuse, Dunstable Salvation Army, Appledown Rescue and Inner Space offering mental well-being and personal development.

Ellie Outram-Rees, Project Coordinator of Carers in Bedfordshire said, ‘‘Thank you so much for having us at the Middle Row market on Saturday. We spoke to numerous people who told us they are carers and who were interested in our services and finding out more, which is great as we will be able to support them more in their role. We also had people coming to talk to us about volunteering opportunities too. We were able to find out more about other organisations and how we can work with them in future. So overall it was a great day out for us. We look forward to the next one!’’

United Charities Market

Alan Corkhill, President of the Dunstable Rotary Club stated, ‘‘The Dunstable Rotary was pleased to attend the recent community market in Ashton Square. It was a pleasure to meet many visitors on the day and talk about the service and support Dunstable Rotary gives to our community in Dunstable and the local district.’’

‘‘The United Charities Day was a good networking event, with the opportunity to catch up with existing contacts, as well as an opportunity to meet new stakeholders. I came across some services I wasn’t aware of, which was very useful’’, mentioned Louise Evans from Tibbs Dementia Foundation

Visitors not only learned about these important causes, but also explored how they can become involved, whether through volunteering, donations, or spreading awareness within the community.

Commenting on the event, Cllr Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Services Committee, said, “It was a great day filled with meaningful conversations between visitors and all the organisations present, paving the way for valuable partnerships in the future. A big thank you to Dunstable Town Council for hosting this wonderful event!"

Families also enjoyed the day with a free soft play area, allowing parents to browse and engage with stalls.

The United Charities Market is set to become an annual tradition, with plans already underway for next year’s event and we look forward to more charities joining us in 2025.

For those interested in having a stall at Middle Row Market in Dunstable, please contact the Town Centre Manager, [email protected] for more details.