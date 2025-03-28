Local MP calls for “Churchill Time” ahead of clock change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As clocks in the UK spring forward an hour this weekend, MP Alex Mayer called for a “major overhaul of time” in a Parliamentary debate she secured.

The annual change to British Summer Time (BST) from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), means evenings will stay lighter one hour later. But Ms Mayer wants to change the baseline.

Dubbed "Churchill Time", her plan is for clocks to be ONE hour ahead of GMT in winter and TWO hours ahead of GMT in the spring and summer.

During the debate in Parliament, the local MP argued this could save energy and boost economic growth.

Brits used this system during World War Two, after Winston Churchill introduced it as an energy-saving measure. Ms Mayer argued today’s climate emergency calls for similar radical action.

Estimates suggest a return to Churchill Time could help people save £485 million each year in electricity bills each year, and reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000 tonnes.

Alex Mayer MP said: "It’s time for a conversation about how best to use our nation’s daylight hours.”

“This is a low-cost, high-impact proposal that can help us meet our climate goals, reduce energy bills, and boost our high streets - all by simply making better use of the daylight hours we already have.”

Ms Mayer believes the move could provide a boost to economic growth supporting the high street and unlocking billions in additional tourism revenue especially during October half term.

Richard Toomer, Executive Director of the Tourism Alliance, said: “There are really positive reasons to look at changing daylight saving time in the UK and we are grateful to Alex Mayer MP for prompting this debate in Parliament. The tourism industry and the Government would really like to grow tourism in the so-called shoulder seasons so that more tourists can enjoy everything that the UK has to offer beyond the peak seasons.

"There is a real case that changing daylight saving would help with this which would help make the visitor economy more productive, help grow employment opportunities, and boost local economies across the country.”

"Churchill Time" could also help the NHS preventing up to 80 road deaths annually.

Luca Straker, Campaigns Manager at Brake, the road safety charity, added: “We are pleased that debates on how to make our journeys safer, such as these, are happening in Parliament.

“With five people being killed on our roads every day, strategies that reduce road death and injuries can only be a positive and we hope that these kind of debates will help the Government's new road safety strategy to be launched sooner."