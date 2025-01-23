Luton BID: Investing in the next generation
Ensuring young people are invested in the place they call home is essential to the long-term viability of our town centres. We need to make sure our facilities, attractions, shops, bars, cafes and restaurants are fit for the future.
Here in Luton, we are working hard to attract young people into our town centre, making it a place they enjoy visiting and spending both time and money as they get older.
This half-term, the BID is funding a retro gaming arcade in Luton Point, giving gamers the chance to experience classic console hits such as Street Fighter and Space Invaders.
This free activity will give families the chance to come into town and have some fun. While they are here, we hope they will support other retailers, grab a bite to eat and embrace everything Luton has to offer.
By working closely with our partners, we will be putting together a programme of activities at key points throughout the year to encourage more families into Luton town centre. The more they come in, the more they will discover – benefitting our local businesses and the local economy.
Over the past week, we have seen thousands of students and their families come into the town centre to celebrate their graduation from the University of Bedfordshire. This was a fantastic showcase for the town and many of those visitors made the most of their time in Luton by enjoying a family meal in a local restaurant.
By working more closely with the University, we hope we extend more offers and incentives to students in the months to come, as they represent the immediate future of the town.
Our towns, and the people who frequent them, are changing. It’s on all of us to recognise that and adapt accordingly to stay relevant.