Luton Council teams up with football club to provide new public car parking facilities in Bury Park

Luton Council and Luton Town Football Club have teamed up to offer additional parking facilities in the Bury Park area.

An agreement in principle has been reached that will allow the council to operate the club’s Hazelbury Crescent car park as a public facility on non-match days.

The car park can accommodate 85 vehicles, and the plans will help alleviate years of frustrations from residents and businesses about a lack of parking in the area.

Cllr Javed Hussain, Deputy Leader of Luton Council and Portfolio Holder for Highways and Sustainable Transport, said: “Traffic congestion and illegal parking has affected this area for a very long time. The additional parking we will be able to provide in Hazelbury Crescent will help to tackle both of these issues and will be of huge benefit to the local community.

The car park in Hazelbury Crescent

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Luton Town Football Club for supporting local residents and businesses in this way, once again highlighting what an important community asset they are.”

Once open, the pay and display car park will operate when not in use by the club on first team match days.