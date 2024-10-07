Luton highlights devastation that war can cause to land, to trees, to crops, to all of nature

Luton Friends of the Earth at the March in London on Saturday.

Luton Friends of the Earth calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. October 7 is the anniversary of the start of the tragic Israel-Hamas war.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the run up to this date, Friends of the Earth has been involved in a series of actions across the UK, often jointly with other peace/faith organisations e.g. the Quakers, PENGON (Palestine Environmental Non-Government Organisations Network). Locally, we decorated a tree in Luton town centre with messages of peace, and on Saturday 5 October some of us went to London to demand an end to war in the Middle East.

Explaining the messages, Luton Friends of the Earth member Lyn Bliss said: “We are calling for No Warming, No War. We want the public to understand that militarism not only kills and displaces civilians, but also fuels the climate and nature crisis. Militaries and a healthy environment simply don’t go together. Consider how wars and militarisation are often used to assert control over and ensure the continued production of fossil fuels. Then there’s the catastrophic destruction of land, air and water from war and the use of arms. And of course militaries are an enormous source of carbon emissions in themselves. This mustn’t escalate into a wider conflict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, we decorated a tree in Luton town centre with messages of peace.

Climate activist Julie Furnivall explained why FOE decorated a tree in Luton’s town centre, close to Barclays bank (which has funded armaments to Israel).

“We wanted the public to understand that Friends of the Earth is about environmental justice. This means standing against injustice; the war on Gaza is a towering, historic injustice, causing appalling environmental destruction and loss of life. As we decorated the tree, passers-by photographed us and commented positively on the action we took.

However, we were aware that our tree decoration could become town centre litter, so we returned to George Street the next day to collect and tidy it away. We found, though, that somebody had already taken everything down, so we didn’t need to.”