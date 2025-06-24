Luton homeowners offered free CCTV drain inspections to prevent costly damage

Luton residents are being urged to take advantage of a new free service that could save them thousands in potential repair costs.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, based in Silsoe, has launched a complimentary CCTV drain inspection initiative for homeowners within a 20-mile radius of its headquarters – covering the Luton and Dunstable area.

The initiative is designed to tackle the hidden risks of ageing drainage systems, particularly in older properties still relying on clay or cast iron pipework, which are increasingly prone to deterioration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using high-resolution CCTV technology, the service provides a non-invasive inspection of underground pipework to identify damage such as cracks, leaks, blockages, root intrusions and even collapsed sections – all without the need for digging. The live footage enables instant diagnosis and targeted repairs, helping to minimise disruption and avoid expensive callouts.

Usinging CCTV to check there are no drain issues

In the UK, around 2,650 burst domestic pipes are reported each year, causing an estimated £50 million in damages. Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating says its free inspections offer a proactive solution to this widespread issue.

The checks also help uncover misconnected drains - a common but often undetected problem that contributes to river pollution - and assess the risk of internal sewer flooding, which can cause serious property damage and health risks.

Toby Burton, Managing Director of Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, said: “At Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating, we believe true peace of mind starts below ground. Time and again we’ve seen how hidden drainage faults can escalate into costly and disruptive problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re stepping up to support our community with free CCTV drain inspections and enabling homeowners to catch issues early to avoid expensive repairs and safeguard both their properties and the local environment.”

Contact the company for further details.