Luton local recognised by Aldi for community impact

A Luton local has been named a Community Champion as part of a national initiative by Aldi to celebrate unsung heroes across the UK.

Kay Johal was nominated after Aldi asked shoppers across the UK to nominate individuals that go above and beyond to support those in need.

Kay is one of several individuals across the UK to be recognised for going the extra mile and has received a £200 voucher from Aldi as a token of appreciation.

After being nominated by a fellow Luton local, Kay was praised for being a dedicated member of her local community, with a passion for helping those in need and providing support as a Samaritans listening volunteer.

Kay commented: “I’m over the moon to be selected as one of Aldi’s Community Champions. I’m very proud to be a Samaritan, and being able to support people in my area is something I care deeply about because we all need someone to lean on, especially in hard times.

“Thank you so much to everyone who nominated me — I’m so grateful!”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “We were so moved by some of the entries to our Community Champions initiative, with nominations showcasing the unsung heroes within our communities.

“From supporting those in need to standing up for what’s right, our Community Champions go above and beyond each day and this initiative allows us to thank them for the incredible impact they continue to make.”