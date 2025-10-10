Luton MPs secure £863,000 funding injection to tackle homelessness in the town

Rachel Hopkins MP and Sarah Owen MP have today welcomed an £863,000 funding injection to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in Luton. This is part of an £84 million nationwide cash boost from the Labour Government to help prevent homelessness and support families this winter.

Children and families in temporary accommodation in Luton will be prioritised – with the funding to go towards helping families to cover the essentials like food, school travel and laundry. The new funding unlocked by the Labour government, which will support children to remain in education, has been announced on World Homeless Day (10 October).

Levels of rough sleeping have more than doubled since 2010, The previous Conservative government failed to act, scrapping housing targets and consistently slowing down on approval of major planning decisions over the last fourteen years. This inaction combined with consistent underfunding of local authorities has created a housing crisis across the country.

This announcement comes as record levels of households are in temporary accommodation across the country, including nearly 170,000 children.

Today’s investment supports delivery of the Labour government’s Plan for Change, in addition to almost £1 billion investment to tackle homelessness this year. This includes the largest ever investment in prevention services, helping councils intervene early and stop homelessness before it happens.

The dedicated funding provides tailored services for those experiencing long-term rough sleeping – including mental health support, drug and alcohol treatment and sustainable accommodation – ensuring people get the help they need to rebuild their lives.

Through the government’s landmark Renters’ Rights Bill, no fault evictions will be abolished. The Chancellor has also committed £39 billion investment to deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation.

Labour’s Housing Secretary, Steve Reed MP, said: “Homelessness is a moral stain on our society. Growing numbers of people have been abandoned to sleep rough on the streets and children left in squalid, overcrowded conditions.

“This government will not stand idly by and allow that to continue. We will make different choices. That’s why we are investing £1 billion to give homeless people the security of a roof over their heads and get back on track to end homelessness for good.”

Rachel Hopkins MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire said: “Tackling homelessness and rough sleeping in our town is a priority for me. Throughout my time representing Luton South and South Bedfordshire, concerns around access to safe and affordable housing come up time and time again.

I am pleased this Labour Government is acting and providing the resources needed to address this crisis in our area and around the country. As part of our mission to ensure every child has the best start in life, this funding is a vital first step.”

Sarah Owen MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Luton North said: “Housing is regularly the topic that comes up most on the doorstep and my inbox. Families in Luton North are waiting far too long in unsuitable temporary accommodation, and we need urgent action.

“That’s why this funding is so welcome, providing those who most need it with a roof over their heads. Combined with our broader house building targets, this government is showing it can deliver on fixing the housing crisis we inherited.”