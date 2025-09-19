Luton Point celebrates double Green Apple Award win for sustainability projects

Luton Point is proud to announce it has won two prestigious Green Apple Awards for its pioneering Rooftop Beehive and Garden Project, alongside a commendation for its Clean Zero chemical-free cleaning programme. The team will formally collect the accolades at the Houses of Parliament this November.

The Beehive and Roof Garden Project transformed an unused rooftop into a flourishing green space that now houses four thriving beehives and a dedicated garden. Supported by staff training in beekeeping and bee awareness, the project has brought over 150,000 bees to the town centre, boosting pollination and biodiversity. To date, more than 229 lbs of honey have been harvested, raising nearly £2,300 for Luton Foodbank. Built entirely from recycled materials and funded by staff-led charity initiatives, the project is a shining example of grassroots sustainability, community spirit and innovation.

Meanwhile, the Clean Zero initiative, introduced in partnership with Bidvest Noonan, has completely eliminated harmful chemical cleaning products from the centre. By switching to advanced chemical-free cleaning technology, Luton Point has reduced its carbon emissions, cut waste from single-use plastics, and improved health and safety conditions for staff. In its first six months, the project reduced chemical usage by 137 litres, prevented over 92 single-use bottles from entering circulation and avoided 0.16 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

Both initiatives are key milestones in Luton Point’s ESG and net zero journey, demonstrating the centre’s commitment to sustainability, biodiversity and social value.

Luton Point's Rooftop Beehive

Roy Greening, Centre Director for Luton Point, said: “Winning two Green Apple Awards and receiving a commendation for our Clean Zero initiative is an incredible recognition of the passion and teamwork that drives our sustainability efforts. From supporting biodiversity through our rooftop beehives to reducing our carbon footprint with chemical-free cleaning, these projects show how much impact local action can have.”

In addition to these award-winning initiatives, Luton Point also champions sustainable travel. On Monday, September 15, the centre hosted a Sustainable Travel Event in Central Square in collaboration with Luton Council with attendance from a range of local partners as part of Mode Shift Month. The event offered free bike MOTs with Dr Bike (funded by Cycling UK), eco-friendly travel tips, free goody bags, and the chance to connect with organisations including Cycling UK, Arriva Bedfordshire, Stagecoach and Thameslink. The event further showcased Luton Point’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation and community engagement.