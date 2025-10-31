Luton retirement village raises a glass to 102-year-old resident Audrey Mackie

Audrey celebrating with friends & family

Millfield Green, the later-living community in Caddington, celebrated resident Audrey Mackie’s 102nd birthday on Wednesday 29 October 2025, marking an extraordinary milestone for one of its most beloved residents.

Known for her independence, energy and decades of volunteering for local charities - continuing her work right up until the age of 99 - Audrey has become an inspiration to generations of residents and the wider community. To honour her, Millfield Green hosted a special celebration with residents, family, friends and staff in attendance.

The event included a homemade buffet, decorations created by residents, a bespoke Millfield Green birthday cake and live entertainment from resident performer Yvonn Denyer.

Audrey remains an active and much-loved member of the Millfield Green community. She attends weekly Tai Chi classes, regularly joins in with village events and attributes her longevity to enjoying life’s simple pleasures - including, she says, “a little red wine now and then.”

Before retiring, Audrey enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with the BBC, followed by decades of volunteering for local charities - a commitment she continued until the age of 99. Her kindness, generosity and enthusiasm have made her a cherished presence among both residents and staff.

Scott McCartney, Village Manager at Millfield Green commented, “Audrey is an incredible inspiration to everyone at Millfield Green. Her positive outlook, independence and dedication to helping others perfectly reflect the spirit of our community. We’re thrilled to be celebrating this special milestone with her.”

This week’s celebration brought together the entire Millfield Green community to raise a glass to Audrey’s remarkable life. At 102 years young, she continues to embody the Inspired Villages ethos of living well, staying active and proving that age is just a number.

Millfield Green is the UK’s first net zero carbon regulated energy retirement village, built with sustainability, wellbeing, and community at its heart. Located in Caddington, Bedfordshire, it offers energy-efficient homes alongside high-quality facilities, including a village centre, wellbeing suite, and landscaped gardens.

As part of Inspired Villages’ growing portfolio of integrated retirement communities, Millfield Green reflects the company’s mission to create vibrant, supportive environments where residents can live well in every sense. Founded in 2017, Inspired Villages is working towards achieving global Net Zero Carbon status by 2030, with Millfield Green leading the way as a model for sustainable retirement living across its 25-village network throughout the UK.