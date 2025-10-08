Luton salon celebrates our heroes with free haircuts

Burns Unisex Salon on Leagrave High Street, Luton

BURNS the unisex salon on Leagrave High Street in Luton is saying a big THANK YOU to the people in our community who look after us.

For the month of October if you’re in a profession that helps - NHS, Police, Army, Care, work with disabled and vulnerable people, or are a home carer, you can claim a free service for your service. For a nice change let us look after you! For the month of October, book your free men’s cut with Denis or woman’s cut and blow dry with Chris. Just bring along your Blue Light card or ID

Damien the owner says: “Our mum cared for our dad full time and now he’s in a home - it really opened our eyes to how many heroes there are, quietly struggling. We wanted to look after them for a change!”