Luton Scouts complete Challenge hikes

Scouts and volunteers from Luton have been praised by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields for completing the Southern 50. They had a team in the 30KM event and another team in the 50KM challenge hike event.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event celebrates 45 years since the first Southern 50, with Scouts taking on routes passing through the counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire.

The annual Southern 50 Event is a prestigious challenge hike, one of the longest running events of its type in the UK. The event is a test of good orienteering skills as well as teamwork. The route is not disclosed until the day of the event so all teams entering have the same chance of winning a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praised the team’s unwavering determination and teamwork, as they tackled the impressive distance.

Luton Scouts complete their challenge

“The team from Luton showed real determination to finish the courses, I was delighted to meet them at the finish to hear about the skills they had learnt and challenges they had overcome. All the young people and volunteers involved in the event are a great example of what’s brilliant about Scouts. They worked as a team, had fun and learnt new skills along the way," he said.

Taking part in the event Logan Faraday said: “This is a really great event to get out into the countryside and to use the skills I’ve learnt in Scouts. I’m tired but loving every minute of it.”

The team that participated in the 30KM event finished in ninth place out of forty-five teams. The team that participated in the 50KM event finished in tenth place out of fifty-six teams.