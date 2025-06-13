Luton veteran with PTSD supports major new mental health fundraising campaign

A war veteran from Luton who nearly lost his life due to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and extreme alcoholism is backing the UK’s first fundraising appeal specifically set up to support people with complex mental health needs at scale.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Credland, from Luton, served for his country for 22 years having toured Iraq and Northern Ireland, before retiring from the Army in 2012.

But, soon after leaving he began to drink heavily, increasing the amounts to cope with the violent flashbacks, hypervigilance and paranoia he was experiencing every minute of every day due to the PTSD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeking help via Op COURAGE, an NHS mental health specialist service delivered via St Andrew’s Healthcare, Phil says he has been given “another chance of life”.

Oli Hiscoe (centre) is Head of Fundraising at St Andrew’s Healthcare

Now, he is lending his support to For Hope in Every Life, a new fundraising appeal launched by St Andrew’s, a charity which looks after people with complex mental health needs.

The 50-year-old said: “The support I received from St Andrew’s helped piece me back together, so I was only too happy to get behind the appeal. When I think back to how close I came to ending it all, I feel so grateful that I have been given a second chance.

“At my worst I was drinking three litres of vodka a day. Drinking was the only way I could get through the day. At one point I stopped eating and drinking completely, and I literally didn’t care if I lived or died.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turning point for Phil was when he was admitted to hospital with an almost fatal kidney infection. There he was chemically detoxed and was introduced to staff from the Op COURAGE Team at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

Founded in 1838, For Hope in Every Life is St Andrew’s Healthcare’s first fundraising appeal for more than a century

Phil added: “I will be forever grateful to St Andrew’s Healthcare for helping me come to terms with everything I saw in the army and for finding ways to cope. I urge anyone out there to seek help before it’s too late because if I can do it, anyone can.”

Funds raised by the appeal will support care and recovery for people with a range of the most complex needs, such as the condition Phil suffered from – PTSD – as well as acquired brain injury, schizophrenia, personality disorder and complex dementia.

St Andrew’s Healthcare is the UK’s largest mental health charity specialising in complex mental health. Founded in 1838, this is St Andrew’s first fundraising appeal for more than a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complex mental health affects us all. One in 105 people have a diagnosis for a severe mental health condition (SMI)*, meaning that we are likely to know someone in our lives.

Phil is a war veteran from Luton and supporting a brand new fundraising campaign

Putting this another way, that’s more than the population of Edinburgh. While society has come a long way in recognising mental health and breaking taboos, the most vulnerable – those with the most complex needs – are often overlooked. This is where St Andrew’s Healthcare and For Hope in Every Life steps in.

Dr Vivienne McVey, Chief Executive Officer of St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “For Hope in Every Life is hugely ambitious. We want to help transform the lives of thousands of people who are often overlooked in our society. We want to support them to find a sense of self, connect with their community and live a better life. It’s about rediscovering hope for every life.”

St Andrew’s works in partnership with the NHS to deliver care for patients in hospital and in the community. The appeal will support additional services – such as specialist rehabilitation, therapy, research and aftercare – that statutory funding doesn’t support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Hiscoe, Head of Fundraising at St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “For Hope in Every Life bridges the gap between what quality care provided and going the extra mile to make the difference for patients. By combining innovation, compassion, and evidence-based approaches, we strive to revolutionise complex mental health care and show what is possible when we go over and above for our patients.”

There are several ways to get involved. Individuals can donate or embark on inspiring fundraising challenges. Companies, schools and community groups can partner with us to raise funds and have a real impact and can join our group of dedicated volunteers to support our patients across the country.

To get involved and be inspired go to hopeineverylife.org

Donors, partners and volunteers can choose how they want money raised to be spent. This could be therapeutic garden programmes, musical workshops, exercise-based initiatives, enhanced aftercare, specialist research into complex mental health, or many other ideas.

*Data was published by the Department of Health and Social Care/Public Health England which reported SMI figures.