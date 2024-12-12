Luton’s newest home care service marks six months of impact, supporting local families and the community

With an ageing population and a high demand for at-home, personalised care, Helping Hands Luton – which is based on the Millfield Green retirement village site – is already making a meaningful impact in the area.

Supporting community engagement and delivering compassionate care to those in need in response to growing demand.

Since earning its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration in May 2024, Helping Hands Luton and Caddington has:

Provided essential support to 35 local residents in the surrounding area and their families

Onboarded 15 new caregivers to deliver a meaningful impact for families in the local community

Raised over £1,000 for cancer support through a community Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Lisa, Sheila, and Jo

The branch support for the community is only set to grow, with the team set to co-host an upcoming community Christmas Market at Millfield Green Retirement Village on December 18, 2024. Set to feature a Santa's Grotto, live music, a raffle, and village tours, the family event is set to be a hub of activity from across the community, spreading festive cheer ahead of Christmas week.

Sheila, a Helping Hands Luton and Caddington customer, highlighted the positive impact of the Helping Hands service on her life since the branch opened earlier this year: “As an active person, help was not something I ever thought I would need to consider. Having experienced the luxury of Lisa helping me with basic household tasks each week, I know I no longer have to struggle.

“Since receiving a terminal medical diagnosis, I know that I will probably need increasing levels of care in the future. It gives me reassurance and peace of mind to know that I can access and trust their lovely team to meet my needs. Helping Hands are not just a business. They are friends who listen and who genuinely care.

”Lisa, a Carer at Helping Hands Luton and Caddington, reflected on how her work has positively impacted her customers in the community. She recounted a touching story about one customer who initially hesitated to receive care, fearing it might compromise his independence, who now eagerly looks forward to her visits:

“He enjoys my visits so much now. The personalised care tailored to his and his wife’s needs has improved their lifestyle and brought positivity to their lives. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that transformation.

”For Lisa, this supportive culture extends beyond her work with clients: Being a mum to three young girls, it’s important for me to have a job that fits around my home life. Helping Hands gives me that flexibility, and with the open-door policy, I always feel heard and supported by my manager. It allows me to focus on my work with peace of mind.”

Helping Hands Luton and Caddington has also actively engaged with the community, embedding genuine, long-lasting relationships. For example, earlier this year the branch hosted an information kiosk at the summer garden party for Millfield Green, a local retirement village which is part of the Inspired Villages group. The party saw residents and guests, including TV presenter and chef John Torode, come together to learn more about the new care service while enjoying live entertainment and a BBQ lunch.

Jo Forder, Branch Care Manager at Helping Hands Luton and Caddington, said: “We are thrilled to have opened this new branch in Luton and brought our mission of compassionate and dependable care to the community. With an emphasis on creating personal connections, our team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve, supporting them to live comfortably and confidently at home.

”With its presence in Luton and the surrounding area, Helping Hands is committed to delivering care that not only meets health needs but also fosters independence and social connection, helping families live well and providing invaluable support to the community."