Meet Ruby Sussex: The 16-year-old bringing a fresh, live twist to children's TV with her new YouTube show

Ruby is inspired by her sister who is already working in TV.

At just 16 years old, Ruby Sussex is stepping into the spotlight with a powerful message, a huge dream, and a camera. With her brand-new YouTube show, on her channel, RubyTubeYT, she’s rewriting the rules of what children’s and youth entertainment can look like in 2025—raw, real, and right in the moment.

“My new show is a fresh, modern twist on Blue Peter,” Ruby explains. “Except this time, it’s fully live-streamed. No cuts, no filters—just real conversations, real energy, and real people.”

Ruby’s show is set to bring behind-the-scenes content directly to viewers as it happens. From creator collaborations to street interviews and high-stakes challenges, her show is all about engaging young people in ways that feel spontaneous, empowering, and fun.

Three words she uses to describe the vibe? Light-hearted. Inspiring. Fun.

Ruby's mum runs her own business, Hand on Heart Yoga.

The idea for the show began with a chance encounter in London with entrepreneur Simon Squibb.

“I told Simon I wanted to be a children’s TV presenter but couldn’t find a way into the industry,” Ruby shares. “He gave me the idea to create my own show. When he said that, it was like everything finally clicked. I just knew—it was time to make it happen.”

And so, Ruby Sussex's new show was born—an online show built on passion, positivity, and purpose.

The Format: Familiar Segments, Fresh Every Time

Ruby Sussex is set to change the way Children's TV is on YouTube.

Though each episode changes depending on the guest or topic, Ruby has structured her show around three recurring segments to give it rhythm and identity:

Guest Chats – Featuring content creators, creatives, and emerging talent.

Street Interviews – Titled “Who’s Up Next?”, these segments feature real conversations with everyday people about life, dreams, and purpose.

Challenges & Games – Competitive, spontaneous fun that brings out her guests’ personalities.

The result? A series that’s both dynamic and dependable—something new to look forward to every week, with a familiar tone viewers can return to.

Ruby isn’t just the face of the show—she’s the force behind it. From directing and producing to filming and editing, she’s hands-on in every part of the process.

“I have a brilliant support system around me,” she adds. “But I’m learning every day how to bring my vision to life.”

At the heart of Ruby Sussex's channel is community. She’s not just creating for her viewers—she’s creating with them.

“I want people to ask questions, guess upcoming guests, get involved in competitions, and send in their ideas,” she says. “This isn’t just my show—it’s our show.”

Her goal is to connect with people aged 12–20, though her content is inclusive and relatable for anyone who wants to feel inspired or seen. From aspiring creators to curious viewers, there’s something here for everyone.

The first round of Ruby’s content—beginning with her street interview series Who’s Up Next?—hits her social platforms in the next two weeks, with full-length live shows to follow later this summer.

And yes, there are some surprises in store.

“I’ve got a mystery guest who’ll be helping viewers chase their own dreams,” Ruby teases. “That’s all I can say for now!”

As she launches into her first year, Ruby’s goals are clear: grow a loyal audience, collaborate with creators she admires, and build a positive space online that uplifts and encourages.

“I just want people to feel like they can be themselves, chase what makes them excited, and support others along the way,” she says. “That’s what my show is all about.”

With growing concerns over the quality and safety of children’s content on YouTube—where many shows are being criticised as “dumb” or even “creepy”—a new voice is emerging to offer something refreshingly different. At just 16, Ruby Sussex is setting out to redefine what children’s entertainment can and should be. Her upcoming show promises engaging, authentic, and child-centred content that parents can trust and kids can genuinely enjoy.

Backed by Lydia A Entertainment, Ruby’s work also supports the company’s mission to create a safer, more positive online space for young viewers. Her content not only entertains, but encourages creativity, curiosity, and connection.

You can catch Ruby Sussex: It’s Live this summer across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Follow her journey—and maybe even be part of the story.

This isn’t just another show.

It’s a movement—and it’s changing the face of children’s content online.