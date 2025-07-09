Monarch hangar makeover to create 150 jobs at London Luton Airport

The operator and owner of London Luton Airport (LLA) are laying the foundation for up to 150 new jobs following an £11.5 million refurbishment programme that includes two new aircraft engineering and repair hangars and a new airport logistics consolidation centre.

The new premises will be housed in previously vacant hangars, once owned by Monarch Airlines and acquired by LLA in February 2024.

One hangar will house a new easyJet aircraft maintenance facility and apprenticeship training campus, creating more than 30 highly-skilled engineering roles, and supporting up to 40 apprentices each year. A second major airline is set to establish a maintenance and engineering facility at the other hangar, creating more engineering roles.

In addition, a new LLA consolidation centre will receive and process all airport deliveries, ensuring a smooth flow of goods to the growing number of shops, restaurants and other businesses across the airport. The facility is expected to create a further 30 new jobs, as well as significantly reducing vehicle movements and emissions across the airport campus.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “As the operator of London Luton Airport, we are committed to supporting a strong and empowered community, to building a more inclusive economy and to delivering investment that will support the growth of businesses, jobs and incomes for local people. This collaboration with Luton Rising and the investment that is being made in repurposing these facilities underlines our commitment to driving employment and skills development opportunities for local people. Alongside the two hangars, the launch of a new, dedicated consolidation centre will deliver exciting new jobs, whilst providing an even more efficient, resilient and scalable processes to receive and consolidate goods on behalf of over 50 shops and restaurants across the LLA terminal.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising and Luton Council’s Portfolio Holder for Skills and Education, said:“This is brilliant news for our airport and our community. As the airport owner, we have been pleased to work collaboratively with the airport operator to secure a long-term investment that will not only create around 150 new jobs but also many apprenticeship and training opportunities that will support local people into successful careers in engineering and aviation way beyond 2035.

“The investment from two major airlines demonstrates confidence in the future of our airport following our recent successful application for long-term sustainable growth. London Luton Airport continues to go from strength to strength, and we are proud to see it delivering real opportunities for our town and region.”

Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet's Director of Engineering and Maintenance, said:“Opening a second hangar facility at London Luton Airport will play a critical role in supporting our continued growth in the UK and in delivering an industry leading operational performance as we continue to welcome more modern, fuel-efficient aircraft into our fleet.

“As well as the creation of many skilled job opportunities, we are delighted that this new hangar is enabling us to launch our easyJet apprenticeship training campus, offering a new centre of engineering and maintenance excellence for even more aspiring engineers to launch their careers with us.”

Employment in and around LLA is at record levels, having grown by 45% over the past decade and increasing by 14% per cent between 2023 and 2024 alone. Research conducted by Luton Council, and published in LLA's latest Sustainability Report, revealed that 13,800 people were employed in and around the airport in 2024, with 84 per cent of these jobs full-time.

In April 2026, airline Jet2, and the UK’s largest tour operator Jet2holidays, launched their flights and package holidays from LLA, creating an additional 125 new jobs, with roles including flight deck and cabin crew, engineers and ground operations.