Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family day of fun proved a huge hit when one Dunstable care home opened its doors to the community. Crowds enjoyed the sunshine for the open day at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, which included a visit from some very cheeky monkey guests.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friendly squirrel monkeys Antonio and his son Sharkey caused a real stir when they climbed onto resident Ruth Cox’s, aged 83, shoulders.

Ruth said: “It was a total surprise. He was a cheeky little thing but very friendly. He did create a bit of chaos – in a good way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, on the day, visitors enjoyed meeting the cute animals from Arc Farm including gorgeous guinea pigs, rabbits, ducklings, a donkey, goats and lambs.

Ruth Cox from Caddington Grove Care Home welcomes a friendly monkey. She is pictured with the home's Head of Dementia, David Moore

Entertainment was also provided by harpist Rory Piper.

Other activities included a sound bath experience, singing by talented local performers Amanda Seal and Sharon Wallace, dementia-friendly keep fit sessions with Ragdolly Annas and Rise Fitness.

There was also a ‘Swing into Spring’ show performance by band Somethin’ Else and a barbecue buffet in the home’s garden.

Home Manager at Caddington Grove Emma Burns said: “It was a busy day with a lot going on. We were delighted to welcome so many guests to our home - we love showing off and sharing our wonderful garden and home.

“These events demonstrate to us how important it is that people build connections and friendships, and this is what makes our community stronger.

“We cannot wait to do it all again.”