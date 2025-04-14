Monkey business wins smiles at Dunstable care home open day
Friendly squirrel monkeys Antonio and his son Sharkey caused a real stir when they climbed onto resident Ruth Cox’s, aged 83, shoulders.
Ruth said: “It was a total surprise. He was a cheeky little thing but very friendly. He did create a bit of chaos – in a good way.”
Also, on the day, visitors enjoyed meeting the cute animals from Arc Farm including gorgeous guinea pigs, rabbits, ducklings, a donkey, goats and lambs.
Entertainment was also provided by harpist Rory Piper.
Other activities included a sound bath experience, singing by talented local performers Amanda Seal and Sharon Wallace, dementia-friendly keep fit sessions with Ragdolly Annas and Rise Fitness.
There was also a ‘Swing into Spring’ show performance by band Somethin’ Else and a barbecue buffet in the home’s garden.
Home Manager at Caddington Grove Emma Burns said: “It was a busy day with a lot going on. We were delighted to welcome so many guests to our home - we love showing off and sharing our wonderful garden and home.
“These events demonstrate to us how important it is that people build connections and friendships, and this is what makes our community stronger.
“We cannot wait to do it all again.”