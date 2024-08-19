MP digs into the good life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local MP Alex Mayer encouraged more residents to “live the good life” during the annual celebration of growing local.

National Allotments Week urges allotment holders to highlight the social, health and environmental benefits of allotments.

Allotments are acknowledged by Natural England as an important part of the UK 'Green Infrastructure' - a network of crucial green spaces that support wildlife, improve air quality, promote health and help in the fight against carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mayer, who was the guest of Houghton Regis Town Council, got a “plotted” history of the popular Terra Croft Leisure Gardens allotments in Bidwell West. It now has 48 plots but like many places across the UK, is seeing demand outstrip availability with around 100-plus residents waiting for places.

Alex Mayer MP (left) with Elvedina the gardener

Thankfully, Ms Mayer also heard from groundskeeper Josh Carter and Cllrs Abby Slough and Chloe Alderman about exciting plans to potentially open a second allotment in Houghton Regis next year.

She also met local gardeners like Elvedina who took up gardening when Terra Croft opened and is now growing all kinds of fruit and veg, getting her tips from YouTube videos. She told Ms Mayer she loves growing produce you can’t buy in the supermarket.

Alex Mayer MP said: “It’s grow, grow, grow here. Allotments get people young and old outside into the fresh air. You can get a real workout digging the beds, create healthy food and they are really good for mental health too. The commitment and enthusiasm from everyone involved is great to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP has formally asked the Deputy Prime Minister about increasing the provision of land for allotments as part of the Government’s proposed changes to planning rules.

National Allotments Week is run by the National Allotments Socety (NAS). Houghton Regis Town Council is a member of NAS.