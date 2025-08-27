National Lottery backs Luton Comic Con 2025 in landmark first for England

Luton Comic Con is set to return on Saturday 6 September 2025, bringing colour, creativity, and community spirit to the heart of the town.

Taking place across St George’s Square, Luton Central Library, Tokko and Luton Point, this year’s free event will gather superheroes, artists, gamers, families and fans under the theme “Heroes Against Hate”. The focus is on promoting unity, creating safe spaces for young people, encouraging anti-crime messaging, and raising awareness around mental health.

The free event has achieved a major milestone, becoming the first publicly documented not-for-profit Comic Con in England to secure National Lottery Community Fund support. Thanks to a generous grant of £19,659, alongside additional contributions from the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation through the Frank Branston Fund and support from local businesses, Luton Comic Con 2025 has grown into a flagship community celebration.

Visitors can expect a packed day of free entertainment and inspiration. Leading comic creators such as Nigel Parkinson, Lee Sullivan, and Vivian Truong will be part of Artist Alley, while iconic feature cars, including a screen-accurate Jurassic Park Jeep and the famous Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, will be on display. The programme will feature lively panels, talks, cosplay parade and competitions, free face painting, crafting zones, retro gaming area, and a treasure trail designed for families to enjoy together. Alongside this, local community groups and charities will be taking part to help reinforce the convention’s central message of positivity and togetherness.

Luton Comic Con Info

Independent traders and creative small businesses will also play a big part in the event. Among them is Anderson Hatters, run by Luton’s own James Anderson, who is reviving the town’s historic hat-making heritage and showcasing traditional craftsmanship in a modern context.

Wade Wilson, Founder of Luton Comic Con CIC, said the day is about far more than entertainment. “Luton Comic Con is about bringing our community together in a fun, inclusive space, while highlighting unity and positivity,” he explained. “Thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund, BLCF, and local businesses, we’re delivering an event that celebrates creativity and the spirit of Luton.”

Running from 10am until 6pm, the free convention promises to be a landmark occasion for the town, combining the excitement of popular culture with a strong community ethos. With its mix of headline guests, interactive activities and grassroots involvement, Luton Comic Con 2025 is shaping up to be both a celebration of fandom and a statement of hope, a reminder that in the face of division, unity is the greatest superpower of all.

For further details, visit www.lutoncomiccon.com or follow the conversation on social media at #HeroesAgainstHate and #LCC25.