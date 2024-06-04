National Volunteer Week: Dunstable Salvation Army
and live on Freeview channel 276
Church Leaders Roger & Jacqueline Coates said, "We're so grateful to the Network Rail team and our own members for the excellent work that they did to keep our Centre safe, clean and well-maintained so that we can continue to serve our local community. We have rooms that we let out to local groups so it's important that they are up to standard."
Amira Brown from Network Rail explained that the company allow staff to volunteer for 5 days per year. Amira said, "Having helped prepare hampers last Christmas, we were happy to return to Dunstable Salvation Army as we saw it as a great opportunity to help the local church and what they do for the community."
Pictures show the workers taking a well-earned lunch break.
For further information contact Roger/Jacqueline on 07551 855763. For details of room lettings, contact Ann McFaull, Centre Manager: on 01582 606031.