National Volunteer Week: Dunstable Salvation Army

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of National Volunteer Week, a team from Network Rail helped with cleaning and maintenance at The Salvation Army Centre in Bull Pond Lane, Dunstable.

Church Leaders Roger & Jacqueline Coates said, "We're so grateful to the Network Rail team and our own members for the excellent work that they did to keep our Centre safe, clean and well-maintained so that we can continue to serve our local community. We have rooms that we let out to local groups so it's important that they are up to standard."

Amira Brown from Network Rail explained that the company allow staff to volunteer for 5 days per year. Amira said, "Having helped prepare hampers last Christmas, we were happy to return to Dunstable Salvation Army as we saw it as a great opportunity to help the local church and what they do for the community."

Pictures show the workers taking a well-earned lunch break.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...